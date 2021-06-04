060521-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

WHITE SOX (Giolito) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*

Astros (Urquidy) * -$105 ( 9.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Stripling)*

Rays (Hill) * -$142 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Allard)*

ORIOLES (Means) * -$110 ( 8.5 ) * Indians (Civale)*

Twins (Berrios) * -$118 ( 8.5 ) * ROYALS (Minor)*

YANKEES (Taillon) * -$117 ( 9.0 ) * Red Sox (Rodriguez)*

ANGELS (Cobb) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * Mariners (Kikuchi)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

CARDS (Flores) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Reds (Mahle)*

Marlins (Rogers) * -$142 ( 7.5 ) * PIRATES (De Jong)*

PHILLIES (Howard) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * Nationals (Ross)*

BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$210 ( 7.5 ) * Dâbacks (Kelly)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$142 ( 8.5 ) * BRAVES (Morton)*

GIANTS (Gausman) * -$165 ( 7.5 ) * Cubs (Stewart)*

Mets (deGrom) * -$125 ( 5.5 ) * PADRES (Musgrove)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

A's (Irvin) * -$125 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Freeland)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*September 9*

BUCS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Cowboys*

*Sunday*

*September 12*

BILLS * 6 * 6 * (50.5) * Steelers*

PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (43.5) * Jets*

Jaguars * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * TEXANS*

TITANS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Cards*

Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*

COLTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (52.5) * Seahawks*

Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*

49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*

CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.0) * Browns*

PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Dolphins*

GIANTS * PK * PK * (42.5) * Broncos*

SAINTS * 2 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Packers*

RAMS * 7 * 7 * (45.0) * Bears*

*Monday*

*September 13*

Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

NETS * 3.5 * (239.5) * Bucks*

*Sunday*

76ERS * 2.5 * (220.5) * Hawks*

Clippers * NL * ( NL ) * MAVERICKS*

*Monday*

SUNS * 4 * (219.5) * Nuggets*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

LIGHTNING * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Hurricanes*

Bruins * -$145/+$125 (5.0) * ISLANDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 19*

*WBO, WBA, IBF lightweight title fight*

*Miami, FL*

T. Lopez * -$1600 vs. G. Kambosos +$750*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 19*

*WBA, IBF bantamweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

N. Inoue * -$3000 vs. M. Dasmarinas +$1000*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 24*

*WBC heavyweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

T. Fury * -$300 vs. D. Wilder +$250*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$340 vs. M. Pacquiao +$280*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 12*

*UFC 263*

*Glendale, AZ*

----------------------------------------------------

D.Figueiredo * -$240 vs. B.Moreno * +$200*

I. Adesanya * -$260 vs. M.Vettori * +$220*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 10*

*UFC 264*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

C.McGregor * -$110 vs. D.Poirier * -$110*

S.Thompson * -$140 vs. G.Burns * +$120*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

