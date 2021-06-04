060521-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
WHITE SOX (Giolito) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*
Astros (Urquidy) * -$105 ( 9.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Stripling)*
Rays (Hill) * -$142 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Allard)*
ORIOLES (Means) * -$110 ( 8.5 ) * Indians (Civale)*
Twins (Berrios) * -$118 ( 8.5 ) * ROYALS (Minor)*
YANKEES (Taillon) * -$117 ( 9.0 ) * Red Sox (Rodriguez)*
ANGELS (Cobb) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * Mariners (Kikuchi)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
CARDS (Flores) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Reds (Mahle)*
Marlins (Rogers) * -$142 ( 7.5 ) * PIRATES (De Jong)*
PHILLIES (Howard) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * Nationals (Ross)*
BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$210 ( 7.5 ) * Dâbacks (Kelly)*
Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$142 ( 8.5 ) * BRAVES (Morton)*
GIANTS (Gausman) * -$165 ( 7.5 ) * Cubs (Stewart)*
Mets (deGrom) * -$125 ( 5.5 ) * PADRES (Musgrove)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
A's (Irvin) * -$125 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Freeland)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*September 9*
BUCS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Cowboys*
*Sunday*
*September 12*
BILLS * 6 * 6 * (50.5) * Steelers*
PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (43.5) * Jets*
Jaguars * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * TEXANS*
TITANS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Cards*
Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*
COLTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (52.5) * Seahawks*
Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*
49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*
CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.0) * Browns*
PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Dolphins*
GIANTS * PK * PK * (42.5) * Broncos*
SAINTS * 2 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Packers*
RAMS * 7 * 7 * (45.0) * Bears*
*Monday*
*September 13*
Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
NETS * 3.5 * (239.5) * Bucks*
*Sunday*
76ERS * 2.5 * (220.5) * Hawks*
Clippers * NL * ( NL ) * MAVERICKS*
*Monday*
SUNS * 4 * (219.5) * Nuggets*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
LIGHTNING * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Hurricanes*
Bruins * -$145/+$125 (5.0) * ISLANDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 19*
*WBO, WBA, IBF lightweight title fight*
*Miami, FL*
T. Lopez * -$1600 vs. G. Kambosos +$750*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 19*
*WBA, IBF bantamweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
N. Inoue * -$3000 vs. M. Dasmarinas +$1000*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 24*
*WBC heavyweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
T. Fury * -$300 vs. D. Wilder +$250*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$340 vs. M. Pacquiao +$280*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 12*
*UFC 263*
*Glendale, AZ*
----------------------------------------------------
D.Figueiredo * -$240 vs. B.Moreno * +$200*
I. Adesanya * -$260 vs. M.Vettori * +$220*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 10*
*UFC 264*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
C.McGregor * -$110 vs. D.Poirier * -$110*
S.Thompson * -$140 vs. G.Burns * +$120*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein