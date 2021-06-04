060521-spt-uswomen

Jeongeun Lee6, the 2019 champion from South Korea, birdied three of her final four holes to shoot 67 and finish one shot behind Saso at the Lake Course.

American Megan Khang birdied the par-5 17th to get into a tie for third with Ganne at 4 under.

“Each day is more exciting, more nerve-racking,” Khang said. “I like to look at it as embracing it because you can’t really shy away from it. You know it’s going to happen. It’s inevitable. I love these kind of feelings, and I definitely for sure know the course is going to give us its best and we’re going to have to give our best.”

Shanshan Feng of China was one back at 3 under after a 70. First-round co-leader Mel Reid bogeyed three of her final five holes and was in a three-way tie for sixth with Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park at 2 under.

Reid said the relatively cold weather in the 50s gave her problems with her back and hands on the final holes.

“Living in Florida it’s made me soft, obviously, because if I was in England I probably wouldn’t be having these issues, so I’ve become a bit of a Floridian softy,” she said.

Park shot a 69 for her record 25th career round under par at a U.S. Women’s Open, breaking a tie with Beth Daniel and Betsy King.