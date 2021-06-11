061221-spt-motors

NHRA qualifying
New England Dragway
Top Fuel
1. Billy Torrence, 3.744 seconds, 324.98 mph; 2. Justin Ashley, 3.774, 322.58; 3. Doug Kalitta, 4.002, 252.80; 4. Antron Brown, 6.610, 88.28; 5. Brittany Force, 6.663, 87.22; 6. Shawn Langdon, 8.534, 86.09; 7. Steve Torrence, 8.562, 78.47; 8. Joe Morrison, 8.784, 87.76; 9. Mike Salinas, 9.062, 62.46; 10. Leah Pruett, 16.497, 37.37.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.891, 331.53; 2. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.976, 324.05; 3. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.040, 317.94; 4. Ron Capps, Charger, 7.303, 93.34; 5. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 7.431, 85.24; 6. Cory Lee, Mustang, 7.479, 89.55; 7. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 7.603, 88.35; 8. Jim Campbell, Charger, 7.735, 83.46; 9. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 7.863, 82.65; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 8.332, 77.51; 11. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 12.863, 80.87; 12. Robert Hight, Camaro, 14.152, 69.47. Not Qualified: 13. Cruz Pedregon, broke.
Pro Stock
1. Mason McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.538, 210.28; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.545, 210.83; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.548, 210.24; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.551, 210.37; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.554, 210.28; 6. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.556, 210.47; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.589, 209.72; 8. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.603, 209.17; 9. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.657, 207.98; 10. Richie Stevens, Camaro, 6.676, 209.26; 11. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 7.126, 151.77; 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 11.414, 86.35; 13. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, 14.821, 87.89; 14. Bob Benza, Camaro, 16.604, 45.53; 15. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 35.927, 22.74; 16. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, broke.
NASCAR Cup Series schedule, winners
Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)
Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)
Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400 (William Byron)
March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Kyle Larson)
March 14 — Instacart 500 (Martin Truex Jr)
March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Ryan Blaney)
March 29 — Food City Dirt Race (Joey Logano)
April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)
April 18 — TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Alex Bowman)
April 25 — GEICO 500 (Brad Keselowski)
May 2 — Buschy McBusch Race 400 (Kyle Busch)
May 9 — Goodyear 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
May 16 — Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)
May 23 — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (Chase Elliott)
May 30 — Coca-Cola 600 (Kyle Larson)
June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Kyle Larson)
June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas
June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas
June 20 — Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.
June 26 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.
June 27 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa.
July 4 — Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 11 — Quaker State 400, Hampton, Ga.
July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 15 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Indianapolis, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 26 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.
Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race
Xfinity Series schedule, winners
Feb. 13 — Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)
Feb. 20 — Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly (Ty Gibbs)
Feb. 27 — Contender Boats 250 (Myatt Snider)
March 6 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (AJ Allmendinger)
March 13 — Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (Austin Cindric)
March 20 — EchoPark 250 (Justin Allgaier)
April 9 — Cook Out 250 (Josh Berry)
April 24 — Ag-Pro 300 (Jeb Burton)
May 8 — Steakhouse Elite 200 (Justin Allgaier)
May 15 — Drydene 200 (Austin Cindric)
May 22 — Pit Boss 250 (Kyle Busch)
May 29 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)
June 5 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (AJ Allmendinger)
June 12 — Alsco Uniforms 250, Fort Worth, Texas
June 19 — Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville, Tenn.
June 27 — Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa.
July 3 — Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 10 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.
July 17 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.
Aug. 7 — NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 14 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 21 — New Holland 250, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 27 — Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 4 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 11 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.
Sept. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 25 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas
Oct. 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 9 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 16 — Cowboy 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 23 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 30 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.