062421-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Taillon) * -$175 (10.0 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*
A's (Bassitt) * -$155 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Allard)*
b-BLUE JAYS(Kay) * -$180 (10.5 ) * Orioles (Kremer)*
Astros (L.Garcia) * -$185 (10.0 ) * TIGERS (Urena)*
RAYS (Wacha) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*
TWINS (Berrios) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Mejia)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Nationals (Ross) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * MARLINS (Poteet)*
REDS (Santillan) * -$127 ( 9.0 ) * Braves (Wilson)*
CARDS (Martinez) * -$147 ( 8.5 ) * Pirates (Kuhl)*
DODGERS (Buehler) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * Cubs (Davies)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
b- Buffalo, NY.
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*August 5*
*Hall of Fame Game*
*Canton, OH*
Steelers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (35.5) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 9*
BUCS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Cowboys*
*September 12*
BILLS * 6 * 6 * (50.5) * Steelers*
PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (43.5) * Jets*
Jaguars * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * TEXANS*
TITANS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Cards*
Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*
COLTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (52.5) * Seahawks*
Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*
49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*
CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.0) * Browns*
PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Dolphins*
GIANTS * PK * PK * (42.5) * Broncos*
SAINTS * 2 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Packers*
RAMS * 7 * 7 * (45.0) * Bears*
*September 13*
Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*Western Conference Final*
----------------------------------------------------
Suns * 1 * (220.5) * CLIPPERS*
----------------------------------------------------
Odds to win the series:
Suns -$800 vs. * Clippers +$550*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Vegas * -$145/+$125 (5.0) * CANADIENS*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Lightweight fight (no title)*
*Las Vegas, NV*
V. Lomachenko * -$1400 vs. M. Nakatani +$750*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 24*
*WBC heavyweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
T. Fury * -$300 vs. D. Wilder +$240*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$240 vs. M. Pacquiao +$200*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 10*
*UFC 264*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
C.McGregor * -$110 vs. D.Poirier * -$110*
S.Thompson * -$140 vs. G.Burns * +$120*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*UEFA Euro 2020*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
----------------------------------------------------
Denmark * -$125*
Wales * +$420*
Draw * +$210*
Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Amsterdam, Netherlands.
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
----------------------------------------------------
Italy * -$195*
Austria * +$650*
Draw * +$290*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
