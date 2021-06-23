 Skip to main content
062421-spt-aline
062421-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Taillon) * -$175 (10.0 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*

A's (Bassitt) * -$155 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Allard)*

b-BLUE JAYS(Kay) * -$180 (10.5 ) * Orioles (Kremer)*

Astros (L.Garcia) * -$185 (10.0 ) * TIGERS (Urena)*

RAYS (Wacha) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*

TWINS (Berrios) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Mejia)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Nationals (Ross) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * MARLINS (Poteet)*

REDS (Santillan) * -$127 ( 9.0 ) * Braves (Wilson)*

CARDS (Martinez) * -$147 ( 8.5 ) * Pirates (Kuhl)*

DODGERS (Buehler) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * Cubs (Davies)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

b- Buffalo, NY.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*August 5*

*Hall of Fame Game*

*Canton, OH*

Steelers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (35.5) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*September 9*

BUCS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Cowboys*

*September 12*

BILLS * 6 * 6 * (50.5) * Steelers*

PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (43.5) * Jets*

Jaguars * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * TEXANS*

TITANS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Cards*

Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*

COLTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (52.5) * Seahawks*

Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*

49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*

CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.0) * Browns*

PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Dolphins*

GIANTS * PK * PK * (42.5) * Broncos*

SAINTS * 2 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Packers*

RAMS * 7 * 7 * (45.0) * Bears*

*September 13*

Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*Western Conference Final*

----------------------------------------------------

Suns * 1 * (220.5) * CLIPPERS*

----------------------------------------------------

Odds to win the series:

Suns -$800 vs. * Clippers +$550*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Vegas * -$145/+$125 (5.0) * CANADIENS*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Lightweight fight (no title)*

*Las Vegas, NV*

V. Lomachenko * -$1400 vs. M. Nakatani +$750*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 24*

*WBC heavyweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

T. Fury * -$300 vs. D. Wilder +$240*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$240 vs. M. Pacquiao +$200*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 10*

*UFC 264*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

C.McGregor * -$110 vs. D.Poirier * -$110*

S.Thompson * -$140 vs. G.Burns * +$120*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*UEFA Euro 2020*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

Denmark * -$125*

Wales * +$420*

Draw * +$210*

Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Amsterdam, Netherlands.

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

Italy * -$195*

Austria * +$650*

Draw * +$290*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein



