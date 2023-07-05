JENNINGS — Man killed in double shooting: A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting Tuesday in Jennings, police said.

They were shot about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jendale Court.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said a suspect barricaded himself in his home but was later taken into custody.

The man who was shot died at a hospital. His name was not released.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ST. LOUIS — Man killed, woman injured in shooting: A man was found shot and killed along a busy road early Wednesday in south St. Louis.

Wade Featherston, 37, was shot and killed just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Chippewa Street, near the intersection with Gravois Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

A 36-year-old woman was also shot and injured, and she told police that a person on a motorcycle had driven by and shot at them, and she didn't know why.

Featherston was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — 2 charged in fatal robbery: Federal authorities charged two people last week with robbing and killing a St. Louis restaurant owner and injuring another woman in late May.

Larob Harris and MeKayla Johann are each charged with helping interfere with commerce by robbing 38-year-old Fa Ming Pan, who went by the nickname Randy, at his St. Louis Kitchen restaurant at 819 North Kingshighway.

Authorities said Pan and a woman were leaving work just after 9:30 p.m. May 30 when they were "ambushed" by another person carrying a gun.

Someone took Pan's backpack containing a handgun and several thousands of dollars in earnings, shot him and left his body in the parking lot. The woman was shot in the leg.

Surveillance video from another building nearby showed three people running through an alley to escape.

Investigators eventually connected to the shooting Johann, who worked at the restaurant, Harris, and another, unidentified man suspected in multiple crimes in the city.

Phone records also showed Johann and unidentified man were in the area at the time of the shooting. Authorities also found multiple weapons, including a Glock pistol whose shell casings matched those at the scene and an AR-15-style weapon that was believed to be used in the killing, in a search of a home on Venture Drive.

The unidentified man has not yet been charged.

Harris and Johann are set to appear in court Thursday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Man drowns while cliff jumping: A swimmer who drowned while cliff jumping at Rockford Beach Park on Sunday has been identified as a St. Louis man.

Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, jumped off a cliff on the east bank of the public Big River, east of Rockford Beach, on Sunday evening and did not resurface after hitting the water, according to a Highway Patrol report.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 7:47 p.m. Sunday and told that a man who had been jumping from a nearby bluff had not been seen for about an hour. The fire district and Highway Patrol's waterways patrol team used a boat, drone and sonar equipment to search for the man before calling the search off at 11:30 p.m. The search resumed Monday morning and Mohamed was found at 10:35 a.m.

Three other people drowned in Missouri waterways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to Patrol reports. In all, 20 people statewide have died on lakes, rivers and ponds in 2023, including both drowning victims and those killed in boating accidents.

ST. LOUIS — Police ID men killed in Columbus Square: Police on Wednesday identified two men found shot to death Saturday evening in an apartment in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.

Sylvester Phillips III, 26, and Andre Randolph, 24, were found dead around 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Carr Street, just north of downtown.

Police did not say if they had any suspects in their deaths.

ST. LOUIS — Police ID man killed in North City: Police on Wednesday identified a man who died of gunshots early Sunday despite someone flagging down a passing ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Ronnie Bartee, 49, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after someone caught the attention of a Christian Hospital ambulance around 3 a.m. at the corner of Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue. The intersection borders the Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Police found the location where they believe the shooting took place. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

CLAYTON — Murder charge dismissed: Prosecutors last week dismissed charges against a man who was jailed for more than two years for a 2019 fatal shooting in St. Louis County.

Jerry Bland, of Ferguson, was charged in 2021 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of DeMarco Boyd, 31. Police said at the time Boyd got into a fistfight with Bland's friend, and Bland shot him.

But Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office, said Bland had a "credible" claim of self-defense.

"Had all the pertinent facts been known at the time of charging, it is unlikely the case would have been filed," he said.

Bland's public defender, Lacy Heiskell, said she was "pleased" with the outcome "and that Jerry was finally able to return home with his family after being wrongfully incarcerated for years."