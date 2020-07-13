071420-spt-skytease

NFL TEAM DROPS REDSKINS NAME, LOGO. A1
Public records and interviews show Mark and Patricia McCloskey are almost always in conflict with somebody, often concerning property rights.
The state reported 773 new cases Tuesday, 220 more than the previous record of 553 on June 25.
He sent a warning to the region, saying a lack of action on public safety would drive people and businesses away.
Two officers were also injured, Percich said. One officer suffered a possible broken arm. Details of the other officer’s injuries were not yet known.
The handgun which Patricia McCloskey pointed at protesters on June 28 is inoperable, attorney Albert Watkins said Saturday.
Turns out, he may have set a record, biologists say.
The spike in St. Charles County has leaders considering cloing some businesses again.
More than 50 area businesses and organizations borrowed between $5 million and $10 million, according to the SBA list.
The black bear was sedated Sunday in Wentzville after he cornered himself just north of Interstate 70 near highways 40 and 61, state officials said.
Televangelists, Dallas megachurch that hosted Pence approved for millions in pandemic aid
