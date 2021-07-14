071521-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Montgomery) * -$118 (10.5 ) * Red Sox (Rodriguez)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: The number inside the bracket is the over/under run total for the game.

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the American League Pennant*

----------------------------------------------------

Team * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Houston Astros * 10/1 * 5/2*

Chicago White Sox * 7/2 * 3/1*

Boston Red Sox * 20/1 * 5/1*

Oakland A's * 10/1 * 6/1*

Tampa Bay Rays * 10/1 * 6/1*

New York Yankees * 5/2 * 10/1*

Toronto Blue Jays * 10/1 * 10/1*

Cleveland Indians * 20/1 * 25/1*

Los Angeles Angels * 18/1 * 30/1*

Seattle Mariners * 60/1 * 35/1*

Kansas City Royals * 60/1 * 200/1*

Minnesota Twins * 8/1 * 200/1*

Baltimore Orioles * 60/1 * 400/1*

Detroit Tigers * 60/1 * 500/1*

Texas Rangers * 75/1 * 500/1*

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the National League Pennant*

----------------------------------------------------

Teams * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Dodgers * 3/2 * 3/2*

San Diego Padres * 4/1 * 4/1*

New York Mets * 5/1 * 9/2*

Milwaukee Brewers * 25/1 * 5/1*

San Francisco Giants * 60/1 * 6/1*

Atlanta Braves * 5/1 * 20/1*

Cincinnati Reds * 20/1 * 25/1*

Chicago Cubs * 20/1 * 30/1*

St. Louis Cardinals * 10/1 * 30/1*

Philadelphia Phillies * 18/1 * 30/1*

Washington Nationals * 15/1 * 30/1*

Miami Marlins * 30/1 * 150/1*

Colorado Rockies * 75/1 * 300/1*

Arizona Diamondbacks * 60/1 * 500/1*

Pittsburgh Pirates * 75/1 * 500/1*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*August 5*

*Hall of Fame Game*

*Canton, OH*

Steelers * 1.5 * 1 * (35.5) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*September 9*

BUCS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Cowboys*

*September 12*

BILLS * 6 * 6 * (50.5) * Steelers*

PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (43.5) * Jets*

Jaguars * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * TEXANS*

TITANS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Cards*

Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*

COLTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (52.5) * Seahawks*

Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*

49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*

CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.0) * Browns*

PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Dolphins*

GIANTS * PK * PK * (42.5) * Broncos*

SAINTS * 2 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Packers*

RAMS * 7 * 7 * (45.0) * Bears*

*September 13*

Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO Junior Middleweight title fight*

*San Antonio, TX*

Jermell Charlo * -$245 vs. B. Castano +$205*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 24*

*WBC heavyweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

T. Fury * PPD vs. D. Wilder +$240*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$220 vs. M. Pacquiao +$180*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 24*

*UFC Fight Night*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

C. Sandhagen * -$175 vs. T.J. Dillashaw * +$155*

----------------------------------------------------

*GOLF*

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the British Open*

----------------------------------------------------

Jon Rahm * 7/1*

Dustin Johnson * 10/1*

Rory McIlroy * 10/1*

Brooks Koepka * 15/1*

Xander Schauffele * 15/1*

Jordan Spieth * 18/1*

Bryson DeChambeau * 20/1*

Louis Oosthuizen * 22/1*

Justin Thomas * 22/1*

Viktor Hovland * 25/1*

Collin Morikawa * 25/1*

Patrick Cantlay * 30/1*

Tyrrell Hatton * 35/1*

Tony Finau * 40/1*

Paul Casey * 40/1*

Shane Lowry * 40/1*

Tommy Fleetwood * 40/1*

Patrick Reed * 30/1*

Hideki Matsuyama * 40/1*

Justin Rose * 40/1*

Lee Westwood * 40/1*

Sergio Garcia * 50/1*

Matthew Fitzpatrick * 50/1*

Brandon Grace * 50/1*

Marc Leishman * 50/1*

Joaquin Niemann * 50/1*

Webb Simpson * 50/1*

Scottie Scheffler * 50/1*

Daniel Berger * 50/1*

Cameron Smith * 50/1*

Adam Scott * 55/1*

Phil Mickelson * 60/1*

Will Zalatoris * 60/1*

Christiaan Bezuidenhout * 60/1*

Harris English * 70/1*

Matthew Wolf * 70/1*

Francesco Molinari * 70/1*

Jason Day * 80/1*

Abraham Ancer * 80/1*

Bubba Watson * 100/1*

Gary Woodland * 100/1*

Max Homa * 100/1*

Ian Poulter * 100/1*

Billy Horschel * 150/1*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*CONCACAF Gold Cup*

----------------------------------------------------

k-Canada * -$250*

Haiti * +$840*

Draw * +$325*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

k-USA * -$1600*

Martinique * +$3500*

Draw * +$960*

Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

k- Kansas City, KS.

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

