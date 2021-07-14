071521-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Montgomery) * -$118 (10.5 ) * Red Sox (Rodriguez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The number inside the bracket is the over/under run total for the game.
----------------------------------------------------
*Odds to win the American League Pennant*
----------------------------------------------------
Team * Open * Current*
----------------------------------------------------
Houston Astros * 10/1 * 5/2*
Chicago White Sox * 7/2 * 3/1*
Boston Red Sox * 20/1 * 5/1*
Oakland A's * 10/1 * 6/1*
Tampa Bay Rays * 10/1 * 6/1*
New York Yankees * 5/2 * 10/1*
Toronto Blue Jays * 10/1 * 10/1*
Cleveland Indians * 20/1 * 25/1*
Los Angeles Angels * 18/1 * 30/1*
Seattle Mariners * 60/1 * 35/1*
Kansas City Royals * 60/1 * 200/1*
Minnesota Twins * 8/1 * 200/1*
Baltimore Orioles * 60/1 * 400/1*
Detroit Tigers * 60/1 * 500/1*
Texas Rangers * 75/1 * 500/1*
----------------------------------------------------
*Odds to win the National League Pennant*
----------------------------------------------------
Teams * Open * Current*
----------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles Dodgers * 3/2 * 3/2*
San Diego Padres * 4/1 * 4/1*
New York Mets * 5/1 * 9/2*
Milwaukee Brewers * 25/1 * 5/1*
San Francisco Giants * 60/1 * 6/1*
Atlanta Braves * 5/1 * 20/1*
Cincinnati Reds * 20/1 * 25/1*
Chicago Cubs * 20/1 * 30/1*
St. Louis Cardinals * 10/1 * 30/1*
Philadelphia Phillies * 18/1 * 30/1*
Washington Nationals * 15/1 * 30/1*
Miami Marlins * 30/1 * 150/1*
Colorado Rockies * 75/1 * 300/1*
Arizona Diamondbacks * 60/1 * 500/1*
Pittsburgh Pirates * 75/1 * 500/1*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*August 5*
*Hall of Fame Game*
*Canton, OH*
Steelers * 1.5 * 1 * (35.5) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 9*
BUCS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Cowboys*
*September 12*
BILLS * 6 * 6 * (50.5) * Steelers*
PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (43.5) * Jets*
Jaguars * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * TEXANS*
TITANS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Cards*
Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*
COLTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (52.5) * Seahawks*
Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*
49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (46.0) * LIONS*
CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.0) * Browns*
PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * Dolphins*
GIANTS * PK * PK * (42.5) * Broncos*
SAINTS * 2 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Packers*
RAMS * 7 * 7 * (45.0) * Bears*
*September 13*
Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO Junior Middleweight title fight*
*San Antonio, TX*
Jermell Charlo * -$245 vs. B. Castano +$205*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 24*
*WBC heavyweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
T. Fury * PPD vs. D. Wilder +$240*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$220 vs. M. Pacquiao +$180*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 24*
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
C. Sandhagen * -$175 vs. T.J. Dillashaw * +$155*
----------------------------------------------------
*GOLF*
----------------------------------------------------
*Odds to win the British Open*
----------------------------------------------------
Jon Rahm * 7/1*
Dustin Johnson * 10/1*
Rory McIlroy * 10/1*
Brooks Koepka * 15/1*
Xander Schauffele * 15/1*
Jordan Spieth * 18/1*
Bryson DeChambeau * 20/1*
Louis Oosthuizen * 22/1*
Justin Thomas * 22/1*
Viktor Hovland * 25/1*
Collin Morikawa * 25/1*
Patrick Cantlay * 30/1*
Tyrrell Hatton * 35/1*
Tony Finau * 40/1*
Paul Casey * 40/1*
Shane Lowry * 40/1*
Tommy Fleetwood * 40/1*
Patrick Reed * 30/1*
Hideki Matsuyama * 40/1*
Justin Rose * 40/1*
Lee Westwood * 40/1*
Sergio Garcia * 50/1*
Matthew Fitzpatrick * 50/1*
Brandon Grace * 50/1*
Marc Leishman * 50/1*
Joaquin Niemann * 50/1*
Webb Simpson * 50/1*
Scottie Scheffler * 50/1*
Daniel Berger * 50/1*
Cameron Smith * 50/1*
Adam Scott * 55/1*
Phil Mickelson * 60/1*
Will Zalatoris * 60/1*
Christiaan Bezuidenhout * 60/1*
Harris English * 70/1*
Matthew Wolf * 70/1*
Francesco Molinari * 70/1*
Jason Day * 80/1*
Abraham Ancer * 80/1*
Bubba Watson * 100/1*
Gary Woodland * 100/1*
Max Homa * 100/1*
Ian Poulter * 100/1*
Billy Horschel * 150/1*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*CONCACAF Gold Cup*
----------------------------------------------------
k-Canada * -$250*
Haiti * +$840*
Draw * +$325*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
k-USA * -$1600*
Martinique * +$3500*
Draw * +$960*
Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
k- Kansas City, KS.
----------------------------------------------------