072521-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
RED SOX (M.Perez) * -$127 (10.5 ) * Yankees (German)*
Rays (Yarbrough) * -$152 ( 9.5 ) * INDIANS (McKenzie)*
TWINS (Ober) * -$118 ( 9.0 ) * Angels (Sandoval)*
ROYALS (Lynch) * -$105 (10.0 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*
ASTROS (Greinke) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Dunning)*
A's (Irvin) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Gonzales)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
PHILLIES (Nola) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * Braves (Toussaint)*
Padres (Darvish) * -$150 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Rogers)*
REDS (S.Gray) * -$170 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Oviedo)*
CUBS (Williams) * -$172 ( NL ) * Dâbacks (Smith)*
GIANTS (Wood) * -$180 ( 8.5 ) * Pirates (Brubaker)*
DODGERS (Jos.Gray) * -$178 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Jon Gray)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIOLES (Means) * -$120 ( 9.5 ) * Nationals (Espino)*
METS (Hill) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * Blue Jays (Stripling)*
BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$125 ( 7.0 ) * White Sox (Lynn)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*August 5*
*Hall of Fame Game*
*Canton, OH*
Steelers * 1.5 * 1 * (34.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Australia * 7.5 * (170.5) * Nigeria*
Usa * 12.5 * (178.0) * France*
Slovenia * 5.5 * (176.5) * Argentina*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 31*
*UFC Vegas 33*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
S. Strickland * -$210 vs. U. Hall * +$170*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
Mexico * +$150*
JAPAN * +$175*
Draw * +$240*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*CONCACAF Gold Cup*
----------------------------------------------------
a-Canada * +$165*
Costa Rica * +$170*
Draw * +$200*
Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------