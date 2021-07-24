072521-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

RED SOX (M.Perez) * -$127 (10.5 ) * Yankees (German)*

Rays (Yarbrough) * -$152 ( 9.5 ) * INDIANS (McKenzie)*

TWINS (Ober) * -$118 ( 9.0 ) * Angels (Sandoval)*

ROYALS (Lynch) * -$105 (10.0 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*

ASTROS (Greinke) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Dunning)*

A's (Irvin) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Gonzales)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * Braves (Toussaint)*

Padres (Darvish) * -$150 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Rogers)*

REDS (S.Gray) * -$170 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Oviedo)*

CUBS (Williams) * -$172 ( NL ) * Dâbacks (Smith)*

GIANTS (Wood) * -$180 ( 8.5 ) * Pirates (Brubaker)*

DODGERS (Jos.Gray) * -$178 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Jon Gray)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIOLES (Means) * -$120 ( 9.5 ) * Nationals (Espino)*

METS (Hill) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * Blue Jays (Stripling)*

BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$125 ( 7.0 ) * White Sox (Lynn)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*August 5*

*Hall of Fame Game*

*Canton, OH*

Steelers * 1.5 * 1 * (34.0) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Australia * 7.5 * (170.5) * Nigeria*

Usa * 12.5 * (178.0) * France*

Slovenia * 5.5 * (176.5) * Argentina*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 31*

*UFC Vegas 33*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

S. Strickland * -$210 vs. U. Hall * +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

Mexico * +$150*

JAPAN * +$175*

Draw * +$240*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*CONCACAF Gold Cup*

----------------------------------------------------

a-Canada * +$165*

Costa Rica * +$170*

Draw * +$200*

Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

a-USA * -$180*

Jamaica * +$475*

Draw * +$300*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

a- Arlington, TX.

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

