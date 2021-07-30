073121-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

BLUE JAYS (Manoah) * -$190 (10.5 ) * Royals (Minor)*

A's (Irvin) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * ANGELS (Barria)*

Red Sox (Eovaldi) * -$108 ( 9.0 ) * RAYS (Yarbrough)*

Orioles (Means) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * TIGERS (Manning)*

Mariners (Gonzales) * -$132 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Santana)*

WHITE SOX (Keuchel) * -$175 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (McKenzie)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Cubs (Hendricks) * -$112 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Lester)*

Phillies (Nola) * -$150 ( 8.0 ) * PIRATES (Brubaker)*

METS (Hill) * -$120 ( 8.0 ) * Reds (Miley)*

Brewers (Woodruff) * -$148 ( 8.5 ) * BRAVES (Muller)*

Dodgers (Jos.Gray) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * DâBACKS (Kelly)*

PADRES (Darvish) * -$195 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (Marquez)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Astros (Greinke) * -$117 ( 8.0 ) * GIANTS (Wood)*

Yankees (German) * -$135 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Luzardo)*

CARDS (Woodford) * -$137 ( 8.5 ) * Twins (Ober)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Hall of Fame Game*

*Canton, OH*

Steelers * 1.5 * 1 * (34.0) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Australia * 8.5 * (171.5) * Germany*

Usa * 24 * (183.5) *Czech Republic*

Argentina * 10.5 * (166.5) * JAPAN*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Spain * 2.5 * (137.5) * Canada*

*Sunday*

Serbia * 20.5 * (142.5) * South Korea*

JAPAN * 8.5 * (147.5) * Nigeria*

Usa * 14 * (156.5) * France*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC TENNIS (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

M. Vondrousova* -$135 vs. B. Bencic +$115*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC TENNIS (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

A. Zverev * -$260 vs. K. Khachanov +$220*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC Vegas 33*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

S. Strickland * -$210 vs. U. Hall * +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

Spain * -$200*

Ivory Coast * +$700*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

JAPAN * -$350*

New Zealand * +$950*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Brazil * -$285*

Egypt * +$750*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Mexico * +$155*

South Korea * +$185*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

----------------------------------------------------

Usa * -$175*

Canada * +$440*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Sweden * -$160*

Australia * +$440*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*CONCACAF Gold Cup Final*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

----------------------------------------------------

l-Mexico * +$125*

USA * +$250*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

l- Las Vegas, NV.

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

