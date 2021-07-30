073121-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
BLUE JAYS (Manoah) * -$190 (10.5 ) * Royals (Minor)*
A's (Irvin) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * ANGELS (Barria)*
Red Sox (Eovaldi) * -$108 ( 9.0 ) * RAYS (Yarbrough)*
Orioles (Means) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * TIGERS (Manning)*
Mariners (Gonzales) * -$132 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Santana)*
WHITE SOX (Keuchel) * -$175 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (McKenzie)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Cubs (Hendricks) * -$112 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Lester)*
Phillies (Nola) * -$150 ( 8.0 ) * PIRATES (Brubaker)*
METS (Hill) * -$120 ( 8.0 ) * Reds (Miley)*
Brewers (Woodruff) * -$148 ( 8.5 ) * BRAVES (Muller)*
Dodgers (Jos.Gray) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * DâBACKS (Kelly)*
PADRES (Darvish) * -$195 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (Marquez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Astros (Greinke) * -$117 ( 8.0 ) * GIANTS (Wood)*
Yankees (German) * -$135 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Luzardo)*
CARDS (Woodford) * -$137 ( 8.5 ) * Twins (Ober)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*Hall of Fame Game*
*Canton, OH*
Steelers * 1.5 * 1 * (34.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Australia * 8.5 * (171.5) * Germany*
Usa * 24 * (183.5) *Czech Republic*
Argentina * 10.5 * (166.5) * JAPAN*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Spain * 2.5 * (137.5) * Canada*
*Sunday*
Serbia * 20.5 * (142.5) * South Korea*
JAPAN * 8.5 * (147.5) * Nigeria*
Usa * 14 * (156.5) * France*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC TENNIS (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
M. Vondrousova* -$135 vs. B. Bencic +$115*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC TENNIS (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
A. Zverev * -$260 vs. K. Khachanov +$220*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC Vegas 33*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
S. Strickland * -$210 vs. U. Hall * +$170*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
Spain * -$200*
Ivory Coast * +$700*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
JAPAN * -$350*
New Zealand * +$950*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Brazil * -$285*
Egypt * +$750*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Mexico * +$155*
South Korea * +$185*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
----------------------------------------------------
Usa * -$175*
Canada * +$440*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Sweden * -$160*
Australia * +$440*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*CONCACAF Gold Cup Final*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
----------------------------------------------------
l-Mexico * +$125*
USA * +$250*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------