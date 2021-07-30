080121-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
BLUE JAYS (Berrios) * -$250 ( 9.5 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*
TIGERS (Alexander) * -$135 (10.0 ) * Orioles (Watkins)*
WHITE SOX (Cease) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Quantrill)*
Mariners (Gilbert) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Folty'wicz)*
ANGELS (Detmers) * -$110 (10.5 ) * A's (Jeffries)*
RAYS (McClanahan) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
NATIONALS (Fedde) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (Alzolay)*
Phillies (Gibson) * -$160 ( 8.5 ) * PIRATES (DeJong)*
METS (Stroman) * -$152 ( 9.0 ) * Reds (Gutierrez)*
BRAVES (Morton) * -$132 ( 9.0 ) * Brewers (B.Anderson)*
PADRES (Paddack) * -$165 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Gomber)*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$225 ( 9.5 ) * DâBACKS (Smith)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Yankees (Montgomery) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * MARLINS (Neidert)*
CARDS (Wainwright) * -$137 ( 8.0 ) * Twins (Pineda)*
GIANTS (Webb) * -$110 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (L.Garcia)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*Hall of Fame Game*
*Canton, OH*
Steelers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (33.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 12*
Washington * 1 * 2 * (32.5) * PATRIOTS*
EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (33.5) * Steelers*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 13*
Titans * PK * 1 * (38.0) * FALCONS*
Bills * 1.5 * 2 * (36.5) * LIONS*
CARDS * 1.5 * 2 * (40.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 14*
BEARS * 3 * 3 * (33.0) * Dolphins*
VIKINGS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Broncos*
RAVENS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (35.5) * Saints*
Browns * 3.5 * 3 * (37.5) * JAGUARS*
BUCS * 6 * 6 * (33.0) * Bengals*
GIANTS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Jets*
PACKERS * 3 * 3 * (33.5) * Texans*
49ERS * PK * 1.5 * (36.5) * Chiefs*
RAIDERS * PK * 1.5 * (37.5) * Seahawks*
Chargers * 1.5 * 2 * (34.5) * RAMS*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 15*
COLTS * 1.5 * 2 * (34.0) * Panthers*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Slovenia * 3.5 * (177.5) * Spain*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Serbia * 20.5 * (143.5) * South Korea*
JAPAN * 9 * (148.5) * Nigeria*
Usa * 13.5 * (155.5) * France*
*Monday*
Belgium * 1.5 * (151.5) * China*
Australia * 36.5 * (148.5) * Puerto Rico*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 25*
*WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title fight*
*London, England*
A. Joshua * -$260 vs. O. Usyk +$220*
----------------------------------------------------
*October 9*
*WBC heavyweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
T. Fury * -$280 vs. D. Wilder +$240*
----------------------------------------------------
*CELEBRITY BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 29*
*Cleveland, OH*
J. Paul * -$140 vs. T. Woodley +$120*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC 265*
*Houston, TX*
----------------------------------------------------
C. Gane * -$330 vs. D. Lewis * +$270*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*CONCACAF Gold Cup Final*
----------------------------------------------------
l-Mexico * +$115*
USA * +$250*
Draw * +$210*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
l- Las Vegas, NV.
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
----------------------------------------------------
Usa * -$160*
Canada * +$440*
Draw * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Sweden * -$145*
Australia * +$390*
Draw * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
----------------------------------------------------
Brazil * +$110*
Mexico * +$235*
Draw * +$250*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Spain * +$105*
JAPAN * +$280*
Draw * +$230*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein