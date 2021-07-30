 Skip to main content
080121-spt-aline
0 comments

080121-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

BLUE JAYS (Berrios) * -$250 ( 9.5 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*

TIGERS (Alexander) * -$135 (10.0 ) * Orioles (Watkins)*

WHITE SOX (Cease) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Quantrill)*

Mariners (Gilbert) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Folty'wicz)*

ANGELS (Detmers) * -$110 (10.5 ) * A's (Jeffries)*

RAYS (McClanahan) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

NATIONALS (Fedde) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (Alzolay)*

Phillies (Gibson) * -$160 ( 8.5 ) * PIRATES (DeJong)*

METS (Stroman) * -$152 ( 9.0 ) * Reds (Gutierrez)*

BRAVES (Morton) * -$132 ( 9.0 ) * Brewers (B.Anderson)*

PADRES (Paddack) * -$165 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Gomber)*

Dodgers (Urias) * -$225 ( 9.5 ) * DâBACKS (Smith)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Yankees (Montgomery) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * MARLINS (Neidert)*

CARDS (Wainwright) * -$137 ( 8.0 ) * Twins (Pineda)*

GIANTS (Webb) * -$110 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (L.Garcia)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Hall of Fame Game*

*Canton, OH*

Steelers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (33.0) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 12*

Washington * 1 * 2 * (32.5) * PATRIOTS*

EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (33.5) * Steelers*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 13*

Titans * PK * 1 * (38.0) * FALCONS*

Bills * 1.5 * 2 * (36.5) * LIONS*

CARDS * 1.5 * 2 * (40.0) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 14*

BEARS * 3 * 3 * (33.0) * Dolphins*

VIKINGS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Broncos*

RAVENS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (35.5) * Saints*

Browns * 3.5 * 3 * (37.5) * JAGUARS*

BUCS * 6 * 6 * (33.0) * Bengals*

GIANTS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Jets*

PACKERS * 3 * 3 * (33.5) * Texans*

49ERS * PK * 1.5 * (36.5) * Chiefs*

RAIDERS * PK * 1.5 * (37.5) * Seahawks*

Chargers * 1.5 * 2 * (34.5) * RAMS*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 15*

COLTS * 1.5 * 2 * (34.0) * Panthers*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Slovenia * 3.5 * (177.5) * Spain*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Serbia * 20.5 * (143.5) * South Korea*

JAPAN * 9 * (148.5) * Nigeria*

Usa * 13.5 * (155.5) * France*

*Monday*

Belgium * 1.5 * (151.5) * China*

Australia * 36.5 * (148.5) * Puerto Rico*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*September 25*

*WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title fight*

*London, England*

A. Joshua * -$260 vs. O. Usyk +$220*

----------------------------------------------------

*October 9*

*WBC heavyweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

T. Fury * -$280 vs. D. Wilder +$240*

----------------------------------------------------

*CELEBRITY BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 29*

*Cleveland, OH*

J. Paul * -$140 vs. T. Woodley +$120*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC 265*

*Houston, TX*

----------------------------------------------------

C. Gane * -$330 vs. D. Lewis * +$270*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*CONCACAF Gold Cup Final*

----------------------------------------------------

l-Mexico * +$115*

USA * +$250*

Draw * +$210*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

l- Las Vegas, NV.

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

----------------------------------------------------

Usa * -$160*

Canada * +$440*

Draw * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Sweden * -$145*

Australia * +$390*

Draw * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

----------------------------------------------------

Brazil * +$110*

Mexico * +$235*

Draw * +$250*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Spain * +$105*

JAPAN * +$280*

Draw * +$230*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports