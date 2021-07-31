080121-spt-fanduel.results

HORSE RACING
FanDuel results
1st_$7,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Miss Learjet (E.Thurman)
|5.20
|2.10
|No Tix
|1 (1) Repeal (V.Bailon)
|2.20
|No Tix
Off 7:34. Time 1:14.16. Fast. Also Ran_Hometown Prospect. Exacta (3-1) paid $8.60.
2nd_$6,500, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Great Gret (A.Ortiz)
|6.00
|5.20
|No Tix
Off 8:00. Time 1:12.72. Fast. Scratched_Maxximum Energy. Also Ran_R H Smoakem. dh_Come On Dover, Great Gret (1). $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $4.50. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $9.10. Exacta (2-3) paid $18.00. Exacta (3-2) paid $24.80. $1 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $17.00. $1 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $19.70.
3rd_$7,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|6 (5) La Guerrerita (V.Santiago)
|3.40
|2.60
|No Tix
|3 (2) Littlebitofbluskys (J.Diego)
|3.40
|No Tix
Off 8:30. Time 1:14.57. Fast. Scratched_Lady Chaffee. Also Ran_Uneeky, Lilalee. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2/3-2/6) 3 Correct Paid $5.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $5.20. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $10.40. Exacta (6-3) paid $8.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-1) no winners. $1 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $7.50.
4th_$8,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Rend Lake Baby (J.Rodriguez)
|4.20
|2.10
|No Tix
|3 (3) Halo Couture (J.Diego)
|2.10
|No Tix
Off 8:56. Time 1:00.38. Fast. Also Ran_Mike's Lady. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/3-2/6-1) 3 Correct Paid $3.45. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $4.30. Exacta (1-3) paid $4.80.
5th_$7,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Line of Denhams (V.Santiago)
|10.20
|3.40
|2.40
|1 (1) Billy Not William (J.Berrios)
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (4) To the Bank (V.Bailon)
|3.80
Off 9:21. Time 1:13.07. Fast. Also Ran_It's Bellamy Time, Picture Painted, Bold Attack. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/6-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $8.25. $1 Daily Double (1-2) paid $12.10. Exacta (2-1) paid $17.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-3) paid $10.12. $1 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $28.40.
