080220-spt-addgolf

Other golf
Troy Merritt made two late birdies Saturday to take a four-point lead into the final round of the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event. Maverick McNealy and Emiliano Grillo were tied for second.
• Brett Quigley shot an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the Ally Challenge, the first PGA Tour Champions event in five months. Quigley played bogey-free at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Monday qualifier Carlos Franco also had a 64 with two eagles and was in the group one shot behind that included Jim Furyk (66) in his debut on the 50-and-older circuit.
• Danielle Kang returned from a 45-minute rain delay with two straight birdies for a share of the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio. Kang had a 1-over 73 at Inverness Club to tie Celine Boutier (71) and Jodi Ewart Shadoff (72) at 5-under 139.
• Sam Horsfield will take a one-shot lead into the final day of the Hero Open despite leading by six strokes at one stage in the third round of the European Tour stop in Birmingham, England. Horsfield shot a 1-under 71 for a 14-under 202 total that left him one shot ahead of Wales’ Oliver Farr, Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard and Mikko Korhonen of Finland. (AP)
