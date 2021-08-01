080221-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
BLUE JAYS (Ray) * -$250 ( 9.5 ) * Indians (Morgan)*
YANKEES (Heaney) * -$220 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Lopez)*
RAYS (Wacha) * -$157 ( 8.5 ) * Mariners (Flexen)*
Angels (Quijada) * -$122 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Dunning)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Phillies (Suarez) * -$112 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Jos.Gray)*
Mets (Megill) * -$127 ( 8.5 ) * MARLINS (Garrett)*
BREWERS (Lauer) * -$185 ( 9.0 ) * Pirates (Wilson)*
Giants (Desclafani) * -$155 ( 9.0 ) * DâBACKS (Widener)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*Hall of Fame Game*
*Canton, OH*
Steelers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (33.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 12*
Washington * 1 * 2 * (32.5) * PATRIOTS*
EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (33.5) * Steelers*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 13*
Titans * PK * 1 * (38.0) * FALCONS*
Bills * 1.5 * 2 * (36.5) * LIONS*
CARDS * 1.5 * 2 * (40.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 14*
BEARS * 3 * 3 * (33.0) * Dolphins*
VIKINGS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Broncos*
RAVENS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (35.5) * Saints*
Browns * 3.5 * 3 * (37.5) * JAGUARS*
BUCS * 6 * 6 * (33.0) * Bengals*
GIANTS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Jets*
PACKERS * 3 * 3 * (33.5) * Texans*
49ERS * PK * 1.5 * (36.5) * Chiefs*
RAIDERS * PK * 1.5 * (37.5) * Seahawks*
Chargers * 1.5 * 2 * (34.5) * RAMS*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 15*
COLTS * 1.5 * 2 * (34.0) * Panthers*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Slovenia * 14 * (182.5) * Germany*
Usa * 12 * (178.5) * Spain*
*Tuesday*
France * 8.5 * (169.5) * Italy*
Australia * 8.5 * (171.5) * Argentina*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*
----------------------------------------------------
*CELEBRITY BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 29*
*Cleveland, OH*
J. Paul * -$140 vs. T. Woodley +$120*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
Usa * -$160*
Canada * +$440*
Draw * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Sweden * -$160*
Australia * +$400*
Draw * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
----------------------------------------------------
Brazil * +$125*
Mexico * +$240*
Draw * +$230*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Spain * +$110*
JAPAN * +$260*
Draw * +$240*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS