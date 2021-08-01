 Skip to main content
080221-spt-aline
0 comments

080221-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

BLUE JAYS (Ray) * -$250 ( 9.5 ) * Indians (Morgan)*

YANKEES (Heaney) * -$220 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Lopez)*

RAYS (Wacha) * -$157 ( 8.5 ) * Mariners (Flexen)*

Angels (Quijada) * -$122 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Dunning)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Phillies (Suarez) * -$112 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Jos.Gray)*

Mets (Megill) * -$127 ( 8.5 ) * MARLINS (Garrett)*

BREWERS (Lauer) * -$185 ( 9.0 ) * Pirates (Wilson)*

Giants (Desclafani) * -$155 ( 9.0 ) * DâBACKS (Widener)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Hall of Fame Game*

*Canton, OH*

Steelers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (33.0) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 12*

Washington * 1 * 2 * (32.5) * PATRIOTS*

EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (33.5) * Steelers*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 13*

Titans * PK * 1 * (38.0) * FALCONS*

Bills * 1.5 * 2 * (36.5) * LIONS*

CARDS * 1.5 * 2 * (40.0) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 14*

BEARS * 3 * 3 * (33.0) * Dolphins*

VIKINGS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Broncos*

RAVENS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (35.5) * Saints*

Browns * 3.5 * 3 * (37.5) * JAGUARS*

BUCS * 6 * 6 * (33.0) * Bengals*

GIANTS * PK * 1.5 * (34.5) * Jets*

PACKERS * 3 * 3 * (33.5) * Texans*

49ERS * PK * 1.5 * (36.5) * Chiefs*

RAIDERS * PK * 1.5 * (37.5) * Seahawks*

Chargers * 1.5 * 2 * (34.5) * RAMS*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 15*

COLTS * 1.5 * 2 * (34.0) * Panthers*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Slovenia * 14 * (182.5) * Germany*

Usa * 12 * (178.5) * Spain*

*Tuesday*

France * 8.5 * (169.5) * Italy*

Australia * 8.5 * (171.5) * Argentina*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$210 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*CELEBRITY BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 29*

*Cleveland, OH*

J. Paul * -$140 vs. T. Woodley +$120*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

Usa * -$160*

Canada * +$440*

Draw * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Sweden * -$160*

Australia * +$400*

Draw * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

----------------------------------------------------

Brazil * +$125*

Mexico * +$240*

Draw * +$230*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Spain * +$110*

JAPAN * +$260*

Draw * +$240*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports