080721-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Heaney) * -$185 ( 9.5 ) * Mariners (Flexen)*

BLUE JAYS (Ray) * -$162 ( 7.0 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*

BLUE JAYS (Berrios) * -$148 ( 7.0 ) * Red Sox (Houck)*

A'S (Irvin) * -$230 ( 9.0 ) * Rangers (Evans)*

Rays (McClanahan) * -$190 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Watkins)*

INDIANS (Morgan) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * Tigers (Alexander)*

ASTROS (L.Garcia) * -$180 ( 9.0 ) * Twins (Pineda)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Mets (Megill) * -$107 ( 9.0 ) * PHILLIES (R.Suarez)*

BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$162 ( 8.0 ) * Giants (Long)*

REDS (Gutierrez) * -$182 (10.0 ) * Pirates (M.Keller)*

BRAVES (Morton) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Jos.Gray)*

ROCKIES (Gomber) * -$142 (10.5 ) * Marlins (Luzardo)*

PADRES (Darvish) * -$260 ( 8.0 ) * Dâbacks (Widener)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

White Sox (Rodon) * -$200 ( NL ) * CUBS (Alzolay)*

CARDS (Kim) * -$162 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*

DODGERS (Urias) * -$240 ( 8.5 ) * Angels (Barria)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

Washington * 1 * 2 * (34.5) * PATRIOTS*

EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (33.5) * Steelers*

----------------------------------------------------

*BASKETBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL/GOLD MEDAL GAME (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Usa * 18 * (159.5) * JAPAN*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*August 21*

*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

E. Spence Jr. * -$200 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC 265*

*Houston, TX*

----------------------------------------------------

C. Gane * -$360 vs. D. Lewis * +$300*

----------------------------------------------------

*OLYMPIC SOCCER/GOLD MEDAL GAME (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

Brazil * +$165*

Spain * +$200*

Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*England Community Shield*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$110*

Leicester City * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

