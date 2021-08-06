080721-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*BASEBALL*
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
*American League*
YANKEES (Heaney) * -$185 ( 9.5 ) * Mariners (Flexen)*
BLUE JAYS (Ray) * -$162 ( 7.0 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*
BLUE JAYS (Berrios) * -$148 ( 7.0 ) * Red Sox (Houck)*
A'S (Irvin) * -$230 ( 9.0 ) * Rangers (Evans)*
Rays (McClanahan) * -$190 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Watkins)*
INDIANS (Morgan) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * Tigers (Alexander)*
ASTROS (L.Garcia) * -$180 ( 9.0 ) * Twins (Pineda)*
*National League*
Mets (Megill) * -$107 ( 9.0 ) * PHILLIES (R.Suarez)*
BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$162 ( 8.0 ) * Giants (Long)*
REDS (Gutierrez) * -$182 (10.0 ) * Pirates (M.Keller)*
BRAVES (Morton) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Jos.Gray)*
ROCKIES (Gomber) * -$142 (10.5 ) * Marlins (Luzardo)*
PADRES (Darvish) * -$260 ( 8.0 ) * Dâbacks (Widener)*
*InterLeague*
White Sox (Rodon) * -$200 ( NL ) * CUBS (Alzolay)*
CARDS (Kim) * -$162 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*
DODGERS (Urias) * -$240 ( 8.5 ) * Angels (Barria)*
*NFL PRESEASON*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
*Thursday*
Washington * 1 * 2 * (34.5) * PATRIOTS*
EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (33.5) * Steelers*
*BASKETBALL*
*OLYMPIC BASKETBALL/GOLD MEDAL GAME (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
Usa * 18 * (159.5) * JAPAN*
*BOXING*
*August 21*
*WBC, IBF, welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
E. Spence Jr. * -$200 vs. M. Pacquiao +$170*
*UFC*
*UFC 265*
*Houston, TX*
C. Gane * -$360 vs. D. Lewis * +$300*
*OLYMPIC SOCCER/GOLD MEDAL GAME (Men)*
Brazil * +$165*
Spain * +$200*
Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*
*SOCCER*
*England Community Shield*
Manchester City * -$110*
Leicester City * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
Home team in CAPS
