081121-spt-fanduel.results

HORSE RACING
FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing
Tuesday's results
1st_$6,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|1 (1) Toccetive Jac (E.Thurman)
|8.00
|2.80
|No Tix
|4 (4) Shobiz Star (J.Rodriguez)
|2.20
|No Tix
Off 1:03. Time 1:44.50. Fast. Also Ran_Wood Not Mind. Exacta (1-4) paid $13.60.
2nd_$9,500, , 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Marys Last Song (R.Arrieta)
|3.60
|No Tix
|No Tix
Off 1:32. Time 1:11.75. Fast. Scratched_Shezahotmama, R U Forreal. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $9.60. Exacta (3-1) paid $4.00.
3rd_$16,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Cyclone Attack (R.Cruz)
|32.00
|7.60
|3.40
|2 (2) Truist (R.Arrieta)
|3.00
|2.40
|3 (3) Safe (V.Santiago)
|2.60
Off 2:42. Time 1:00.44. Sloppy. Also Ran_Starsoverparadise, Layton the Day, Rocket Man Attack. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3/4/5-1) 3 Correct Paid $59.55. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $29.50. Exacta (1-2) paid $100.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-6) paid $50.10. $1 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $90.80.
4th_$17,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|1 (1) Diamond Gucci (U.Lopez)
|4.20
|2.20
|No Tix
|2 (2) Ronan (C.Roman)
|2.20
|No Tix
Off 3:10. Time 1:13.34. Sloppy. Also Ran_Diamonds and Boots. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/4/5-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $41.25. $1 Daily Double (1-1) paid $50.70. Exacta (1-2) paid $6.00.
5th_$7,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|6 (6) Pretty Gita (U.Lopez)
|6.00
|4.20
|2.40
|2 (2) Meetmeinstlouie (R.Cruz)
|4.20
|2.20
|4 (4) Abbmar (A.Ortiz)
|2.10
Off 3:36. Time 1:13.35. Sloppy. Also Ran_Southern Attack, Time Break, Rangoon Attack. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $63.30. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $11.10. Exacta (6-2) paid $25.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-4-5) paid $6.74. $1 Trifecta (6-2-4) paid $20.90.
6th_$12,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|2 (1) Ghaaleb's Appeal (R.Arrieta)
|10.00
|No Tix
|No Tix
Off 4:02. Time 1:12.61. Sloppy. Scratched_Racetothefinish, Ghaaleb's Magic. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $24.40. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $14.70. Exacta (2-5) paid $29.20.
7th_$6,500, cl, 4YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|3 (3) Left Coast Dreams (V.Bailon)
|18.60
|5.00
|No Tix
|4 (4) Penalty Shot (J.Tavares)
|2.60
|No Tix
Off 4:28. Time 1:45.54. Sloppy. Scratched_McHenry. Also Ran_Chernyahovskiy, Venkman. $0.2 Pick 7 (1-3/4/5-1-1-6-2-3) 6 Correct Paid $111.36. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-6-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $181.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $160.20. $1 Daily Double (2-3) paid $61.80. Exacta (3-4) paid $42.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-1-6) paid $19.12. $1 Trifecta (3-4-1) paid $83.80. ITW $9,768. IST $167,707.91. Handle $54,355. Total Handle $231,830.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.