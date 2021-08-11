081221-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
A's (Bassitt) * -$160 (10.5 ) * INDIANS (Morgan)*
ORIOLES (Means) * -$130 (11.0 ) * Tigers (Manning)*
MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$190 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Folty'wicz)*
RED SOX (Houck) * -$112 (10.5 ) * Rays (Rasmussen)*
d-White Sox(Lynn) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * Yankees (Heaney)*
Blue Jays (Berrios) * -$128 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Ohtani)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
METS (Williams) * -$165 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Fedde)*
Cards (LeBlanc) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * PIRATES (Brubaker)*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$140 ( 8.5 ) * PHILLIES (R.Suarez)*
Brewers (Woodruff) * -$190 ( NL ) * CUBS (Hendricks)*
BRAVES (Muller) * -$140 (10.5 ) * Reds (Gutierrez)*
Padres (Darvish) * -$195 ( 8.5 ) * DâBACKS (Widener)*
GIANTS (Webb) * -$155 ( 7.5 ) * Rockies (Marquez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
d- Dyersville, IA./Field of Dreams game.
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Washington * 1 * 2 * (36.0) * PATRIOTS*
EAGLES * 1 * 1 * (35.0) * Steelers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
Titans * PK * PK * (38.0) * FALCONS*
Bills * 1.5 * 1.5 * (37.0) * LIONS*
CARDS * 1.5 * 1.5 * (40.0) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
BEARS * 3 * 3 * (35.5) * Dolphins*
Broncos * PK * 2.5 * (34.5) * VIKINGS*
RAVENS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (36.0) * Saints*
JAGUARS * 3.5(C)* 2 * (37.5) * Browns*
BUCS * 6 * 6 * (34.5) * Bengals*
Jets * PK * 1.5 * (35.0) * GIANTS*
PACKERS * 3 * 3 * (33.5) * Texans*
49ERS * PK * 2.5 * (38.5) * Chiefs*
RAIDERS * PK * 2.5 * (37.5) * Seahawks*
Chargers * 1.5 * 4 * (34.5) * RAMS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
COLTS * 1.5 * 1.5 * (34.5) * Panthers*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Cleveland opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*August 28*
Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (56.5) * ILLINOIS*
UCLA * 16.5 * 16.5 * (69.5) * Hawaii*
Utep * 7.5 * 9.5 * (56.5) *NEW MEXICO ST*
FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (62.5) * Connecticut*
*September 2*
RUTGERS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (48.5) * Temple*
UCF * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Boise St*
c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 12 * (61.5) * E Carolina*
NC STATE * 17.5 * 17.5 * (60.5) * Usf*
TENNESSEE * 33 * 33 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*
Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (65.5) * MINNESOTA*
*September 3*
N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (67.5) * VA TECH*
WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (65.5) * Old Dominion*
Duke * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * CHARLOTTE*
N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (45.5) * Michigan St*
*September 4*
MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*
GEORGIA ST * 3 * 2.5 * (53.5) * Army*
ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*
KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*
Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*
WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*
ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*
OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*
W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*
IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*
CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*
Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*
a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*
MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*
MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*
USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*
PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*
Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*
Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*
Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*
AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*
ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*
FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*
GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*
c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*
TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*
Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*
l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*
CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*
ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*
WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*
*September 5*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*
*September 6*
a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*
----------------------------------------------------
c - Charlotte, NC.
ar- Arlington, TX.
a - Atlanta, GA.
l - Las Vegas, NV.
ca- Carson, CA.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*WBA welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
M. Pacquiao * -$320 vs. Y. Ugas +$260*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 21*
*UFC on ESPN 29*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
J. Cannonier * -$160 vs. K. Gastelum * +$140*
----------------------------------------------------
*August 28*
*UFC on ESPN 30*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
C. Chikadze * -$120 vs. E. Barboza * even*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
----------------------------------------------------
Arsenal * -$115*
BRENTFORD * +$300*
Draw * +$275*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS