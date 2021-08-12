081321-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Indians (Plesac) * -$110 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (Alexander)*
RED SOX (Pivetta) * -$240 (11.0 ) * Orioles (Watkins)*
A's (Irvin) * -$168 ( 8.5 ) * RANGERS (Dunning)*
Rays (McClanahan) * -$155 ( 9.5 ) * TWINS (Pineda)*
Astros (Greinke) * -$152 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Sandoval)*
Blue Jays (Ray) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * MARINERS (Flexen)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
PHILLIES (Wheeler) * -$158 ( 8.5 ) * Reds (Mahle)*
Brewers (B.Anderson) * -$178 ( 9.5 ) * PIRATES (M.Keller)*
Braves (Morton) * -$155 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Jos.Gray)*
MARLINS (Luzardo) * -$117 ( 8.0 ) * Cubs (Alzolay)*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$142 ( 9.0 ) * METS (Megill)*
Padres (Snell) * -$167 ( 9.0 ) * DâBACKS (Bumgarner)*
GIANTS (Desclafani) * -$205 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (Gomber)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Cards (Flaherty) * -$128 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Minor)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
FALCONS * PK * 1 * (38.0) * Titans*
LIONS * 1.5(B)* 1.5 * (36.5) * Bills*
CARDS * 1.5 * 1.5 * (39.5) * Cowboys*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
BEARS * 3 * 3.5 * (35.5) * Dolphins*
Broncos * PK * 2.5 * (34.5) * VIKINGS*
RAVENS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (36.0) * Saints*
JAGUARS * 3.5(C)* 2.5 * (37.5) * Browns*
BUCS * 6 * 6 * (33.0) * Bengals*
Jets * PK * 2 * (35.0) * GIANTS*
PACKERS * 3 * 3 * (35.5) * Texans*
49ERS * PK * 2 * (38.5) * Chiefs*
RAIDERS * PK * 2.5 * (37.5) * Seahawks*
Chargers * 1.5 * 3.5 * (32.5) * RAMS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
COLTS * 1.5 * 1.5 * (34.5) * Panthers*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (B) after the opening line denotes that Buffalo opened as a favorite.
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Cleveland opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*August 28*
Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (56.5) * ILLINOIS*
UCLA * 16.5 * 16.5 * (69.5) * Hawaii*
Utep * 7.5 * 9.5 * (56.5) *NEW MEXICO ST*
FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (62.5) * Connecticut*
*September 2*
RUTGERS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (48.5) * Temple*
UCF * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Boise St*
c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 12 * (61.5) * E Carolina*
NC STATE * 17.5 * 17.5 * (60.5) * Usf*
TENNESSEE * 33 * 33 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*
Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (65.5) * MINNESOTA*
*September 3*
N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (67.5) * VA TECH*
WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (65.5) * Old Dominion*
Duke * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * CHARLOTTE*
N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (45.5) * Michigan St*
*September 4*
MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*
GEORGIA ST * 3 * 2.5 * (53.5) * Army*
ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*
KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*
Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*
WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*
ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*
OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*
W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*
IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*
CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*
Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*
a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*
MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*
MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*
USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*
PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*
Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*
Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*
Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*
AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*
ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*
FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*
GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*
c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*
TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*
Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*
l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*
CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*
ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*
WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*
*September 5*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*
*September 6*
a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*
----------------------------------------------------
c - Charlotte, NC.
ar- Arlington, TX.
a - Atlanta, GA.
l - Las Vegas, NV.
ca- Carson, CA.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*WBA junior bantamweight title fight*
*Tulsa, OK*
A. Moloney * -$225 vs. J. Franco +$185*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------