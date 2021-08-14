081521-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

RED SOX (E.Rodriguez)* -$270 (10.5 ) * Orioles (Akin)*

Indians (McKenzie) * -$112 (10.0 ) * TIGERS (Hutchison)*

Rays (Patino) * -$115 ( 9.5 ) * TWINS (Barnes)*

WHITE SOX (Giolito) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Yankees (Cortes)*

A's (Manaea) * -$200 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Allard)*

Astros (McCullers) * -$200 ( 9.5 ) * ANGELS (Detmers)*

Blue Jays (Matz) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * MARINERS (Gilbert)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$132 ( 9.0 ) * Reds (S.Gray)*

Braves (Smyly) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * NATIONALS (Espino)*

Brewers (F.Peralta) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * PIRATES (Brault)*

MARLINS (Guzman) * -$142 ( 8.0 ) * Cubs (Mills)*

GIANTS (Wood) * -$195 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (J.Gray)*

Padres (Hudson) * -$175 ( 9.0 ) * DâBACKS (Gallen)*

Dodgers (Scherzer) * -$170 ( 8.0 ) * METS (Carrasco)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Cards (Happ) * -$112 (10.0 ) * ROYALS (Bubic)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

COLTS * 1.5 * 3 * (34.5) * Panthers*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*August 28*

Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * ILLINOIS*

UCLA * 16.5 * 17 * (69.5) * Hawaii*

Utep * 7.5 * 9.5 * (56.5) *NEW MEXICO ST*

FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (62.5) * Connecticut*

*September 2*

RUTGERS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (48.5) * Temple*

UCF * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Boise St*

c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 11.5 * (60.5) * E Carolina*

NC STATE * 17.5 * 18.5 * (59.5) * Usf*

TENNESSEE * 33 * 33 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*

Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (64.5) * MINNESOTA*

*September 3*

N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (67.5) * VA TECH*

WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (65.5) * Old Dominion*

Duke * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * CHARLOTTE*

N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 4 * (45.5) * Michigan St*

*September 4*

MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*

GEORGIA ST * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Army*

ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*

KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*

Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*

WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*

ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*

OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*

W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*

IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*

CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*

Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*

a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*

PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*

MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*

MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*

TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*

USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*

PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*

Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*

Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*

Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*

AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*

ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*

FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*

GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*

c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*

So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*

TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*

Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*

l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*

CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*

ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*

WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*

*September 5*

Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*

*September 6*

a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*

----------------------------------------------------

c - Charlotte, NC.

ar- Arlington, TX.

a - Atlanta, GA.

l - Las Vegas, NV.

ca- Carson, CA.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*WBA welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

M. Pacquiao * -$360 vs. Y. Ugas +$300*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC on ESPN 29*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

J. Cannonier * -$160 vs. K. Gastelum * +$140*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

West Ham United * +$120*

NEWCASTLE UNITED * +$230*

Draw * +$255*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$165*

TOTTENHAM * +$450*

Draw * +$320*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

