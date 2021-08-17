081821-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

TWINS (Colome) * -$135 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Plesac)*

YANKEES (Heaney) * -$110 (10.0 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*

RAYS (McClanahan) * -$240 ( 8.0 ) * Orioles (Watkins)*

Angels (Ohtani) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Skubal)*

Mariners (Gonzales) * -$158 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Folty'wicz)*

WHITE SOX (Lynn) * -$167 ( 9.0 ) * A's (Irvin)*

Astros (Greinke) * -$160 (10.0 ) * ROYALS (Singer)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

REDS (Mahle) * -$250 ( 9.5 ) * Cubs (Sampson)*

ROCKIES (Gonzalez) * -$112 (13.0 ) * Padres (Arrieta)*

GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$155 ( 8.5 ) * Mets (Megill)*

Braves (Morton) * -$185 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Luzardo)*

Brewers (F.Peralta) * -$110 ( 7.0 ) * CARDS (Flaherty)*

Phillies (R.Suarez) * -$132 ( 9.0 ) * DâBACKS (Poppen)*

DODGERS (Price) * -$320 ( 9.0 ) * Pirates (Brubaker)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Blue Jays (Berrios) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Jos.Gray)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON - Week 2*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

Patriots * 1.5 * 1.5 * (38.5) * EAGLES*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

Chiefs * 2.5 * 2.5 * (41.0) * CARDS*

WASHINGTON * 4.5 * 4.5 * (34.5) * Bengals*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

BEARS * 4.5 * 4.5 * (38.5) * Bills*

Jets * 1.5 * 2.5 * (33.5) * PACKERS*

DOLPHINS * 5 * 5 * (37.5) * Falcons*

Ravens * 3.5 * 3.5 * (35.0) * PANTHERS*

STEELERS * 6.5 * 5.5 * (37.5) * Lions*

BUCS * 2.5 * 1 * (35.0) * Titans*

COWBOYS * 4 * 4 * (37.5) * Texans*

VIKINGS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (38.5) * Colts*

Raiders * 7 * 7 * (35.0) * RAMS*

Broncos * 6 * 5 * (37.5) * SEAHAWKS*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

BROWNS * 6 * 6 * (35.5) * Giants*

49ers * 4.5 * 4.5 * (34.5) * CHARGERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

SAINTS * 4.5 * 4.5 * (38.5) * Jaguars*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*August 28*

Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * ILLINOIS*

UCLA * 16.5 * 17 * (69.5) * Hawaii*

Utep * 7.5 * 9.5 * (56.5) *NEW MEXICO ST*

FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (62.5) * Connecticut*

*September 2*

RUTGERS * 13.5 * 14 * (48.5) * Temple*

UCF * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Boise St*

c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 11.5 * (60.5) * E Carolina*

NC STATE * 17.5 * 18.5 * (59.5) * Usf*

TENNESSEE * 33 * 33 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*

Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (64.5) * MINNESOTA*

*September 3*

N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (67.5) * VA TECH*

WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (65.5) * Old Dominion*

Duke * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * CHARLOTTE*

N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 4 * (45.5) * Michigan St*

*September 4*

MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*

GEORGIA ST * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Army*

ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*

KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*

Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*

WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*

ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*

OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*

W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*

IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*

CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*

Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*

a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*

PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*

MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*

MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*

TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*

USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*

PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*

Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*

Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*

Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*

AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*

ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*

FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*

GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*

c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*

So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*

TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*

Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*

l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*

CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*

ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*

WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*

*September 5*

Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*

*September 6*

a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*

----------------------------------------------------

c - Charlotte, NC.

ar- Arlington, TX.

a - Atlanta, GA.

l - Las Vegas, NV.

ca- Carson, CA.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*WBA welterweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

M. Pacquiao * -$360 vs. Y. Ugas +$300*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC on ESPN 29*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

J. Cannonier * -$155 vs. K. Gastelum * +$135*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

