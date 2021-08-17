081821-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
TWINS (Colome) * -$135 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Plesac)*
YANKEES (Heaney) * -$110 (10.0 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*
RAYS (McClanahan) * -$240 ( 8.0 ) * Orioles (Watkins)*
Angels (Ohtani) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Skubal)*
Mariners (Gonzales) * -$158 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Folty'wicz)*
WHITE SOX (Lynn) * -$167 ( 9.0 ) * A's (Irvin)*
Astros (Greinke) * -$160 (10.0 ) * ROYALS (Singer)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
REDS (Mahle) * -$250 ( 9.5 ) * Cubs (Sampson)*
ROCKIES (Gonzalez) * -$112 (13.0 ) * Padres (Arrieta)*
GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$155 ( 8.5 ) * Mets (Megill)*
Braves (Morton) * -$185 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Luzardo)*
Brewers (F.Peralta) * -$110 ( 7.0 ) * CARDS (Flaherty)*
Phillies (R.Suarez) * -$132 ( 9.0 ) * DâBACKS (Poppen)*
DODGERS (Price) * -$320 ( 9.0 ) * Pirates (Brubaker)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Blue Jays (Berrios) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * NATIONALS (Jos.Gray)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON - Week 2*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
Patriots * 1.5 * 1.5 * (38.5) * EAGLES*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
Chiefs * 2.5 * 2.5 * (41.0) * CARDS*
WASHINGTON * 4.5 * 4.5 * (34.5) * Bengals*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
BEARS * 4.5 * 4.5 * (38.5) * Bills*
Jets * 1.5 * 2.5 * (33.5) * PACKERS*
DOLPHINS * 5 * 5 * (37.5) * Falcons*
Ravens * 3.5 * 3.5 * (35.0) * PANTHERS*
STEELERS * 6.5 * 5.5 * (37.5) * Lions*
BUCS * 2.5 * 1 * (35.0) * Titans*
COWBOYS * 4 * 4 * (37.5) * Texans*
VIKINGS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (38.5) * Colts*
Raiders * 7 * 7 * (35.0) * RAMS*
Broncos * 6 * 5 * (37.5) * SEAHAWKS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
BROWNS * 6 * 6 * (35.5) * Giants*
49ers * 4.5 * 4.5 * (34.5) * CHARGERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
SAINTS * 4.5 * 4.5 * (38.5) * Jaguars*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*August 28*
Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * ILLINOIS*
UCLA * 16.5 * 17 * (69.5) * Hawaii*
Utep * 7.5 * 9.5 * (56.5) *NEW MEXICO ST*
FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (62.5) * Connecticut*
*September 2*
RUTGERS * 13.5 * 14 * (48.5) * Temple*
UCF * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Boise St*
c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 11.5 * (60.5) * E Carolina*
NC STATE * 17.5 * 18.5 * (59.5) * Usf*
TENNESSEE * 33 * 33 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*
Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (64.5) * MINNESOTA*
*September 3*
N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (67.5) * VA TECH*
WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (65.5) * Old Dominion*
Duke * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * CHARLOTTE*
N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 4 * (45.5) * Michigan St*
*September 4*
MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*
GEORGIA ST * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Army*
ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*
KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*
Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*
WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*
ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*
OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*
W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*
IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*
CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*
Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*
a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*
MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*
MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*
USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*
PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*
Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*
Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*
Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*
AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*
ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*
FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*
GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*
c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*
TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*
Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*
l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*
CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*
ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*
WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*
*September 5*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*
*September 6*
a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*
----------------------------------------------------
c - Charlotte, NC.
ar- Arlington, TX.
a - Atlanta, GA.
l - Las Vegas, NV.
ca- Carson, CA.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*WBA welterweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
M. Pacquiao * -$360 vs. Y. Ugas +$300*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------