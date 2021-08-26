 Skip to main content
082721-spt-aline
0 comments

082721-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

Rays (McClanahan) * -$220 (10.5 ) * ORIOLES (M.Harvey)*

Red Sox (E.Rodriguez)* -$132 ( 9.5 ) * INDIANS (Allen)*

Blue Jays (Matz) * -$152 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (Manning)*

Astros (Odorizzi) * -$175 ( 9.5 ) * RANGERS (Yang)*

Yankees (Cole) * -$140 ( 7.5 ) * A'S (Manaea)*

MARINERS (Gilbert) * -$162 ( 9.5 ) * Royals (Bubic)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$215 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Widener)*

Cards (Happ) * -$150 ( 9.0 ) * PIRATES (Peters)*

METS (Hill) * -$170 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Espino)*

Reds (Miley) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Z.Thompson)*

Giants (Gausman) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * BRAVES (Fried)*

DODGERS (White) * -$195 ( 9.5 ) * Rockies (Freeland)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Brewers (Lauer) * -$130 ( 9.5 ) * TWINS (Albers)*

WHITE SOX (Keuchel) * -$215 ( 9.5 ) * Cubs (K.Thompson)*

ANGELS (Quintana) * -$122 ( 9.5 ) * Padres (Musgrove)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL PRESEASON - Week 3*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

Colts * 3.5 * 2 * (33.5) * LIONS*

JETS * 4 * 5.5 * (33.5) * Eagles*

PANTHERS * 2.5 * 4 * (35.5) * Steelers*

CHIEFS * 3.5 * 4 * (38.5) * Vikings*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

BILLS * 7.5 * 9 * (37.0) * Packers*

Ravens * 3.5 * 3.5 * (32.5) * WASHINGTON*

Bears * 1 * 3 * (35.5) * TITANS*

Bucs * 3 * 4 * (36.5) * TEXANS*

SAINTS * 3 * 3.5 * (34.5) * Cards*

BRONCOS * 8.5 * 9 * (33.5) * Rams*

SEAHAWKS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (35.5) * Chargers*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

Jaguars * 3 * 3.5 * (36.5) * COWBOYS*

BENGALS * 1.5(M)* 1.5 * (35.5) * Dolphins*

49ERS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (35.5) * Raiders*

Patriots * 3 * 3 * (35.5) * GIANTS*

Browns * 5.5 * 5.5 * (35.5) * FALCONS*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (M) after the opening line denotes that Miami opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (55.5) * ILLINOIS*

UCLA * 16.5 * 17.5 * (68.5) * Hawaii*

Utep * 7.5 * 10 * (59.0) *NEW MEXICO ST*

FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (63.0) * Connecticut*

*Thursday*

RUTGERS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (51.5) * Temple*

UCF * 4 * 5 * (69.5) * Boise St*

c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 10.5 * (59.5) * E Carolina*

NC STATE * 17.5 * 18 * (60.5) * Usf*

TENNESSEE * 33 * 34 * (58.5) *Bowling Green*

Ohio St * 13.5 * 13.5 * (65.5) * MINNESOTA*

*September 3*

N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (66.5) * VA TECH*

WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (64.5) * Old Dominion*

Duke * 7 * 6.5 * (60.5) * CHARLOTTE*

N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * Michigan St*

*September 4*

MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*

GEORGIA ST * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Army*

ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*

KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*

Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*

WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*

ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*

OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*

W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*

IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*

CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*

Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*

a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*

PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*

MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*

MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*

TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*

USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*

PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*

Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*

Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*

Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*

AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*

ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*

FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*

GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*

c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*

So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*

TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*

Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*

l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*

CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*

ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*

WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*

*September 5*

Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*

*September 6*

a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*

----------------------------------------------------

c - Charlotte, NC.

ar- Arlington, TX.

a - Atlanta, GA.

l - Las Vegas, NV.

ca- Carson, CA.

----------------------------------------------------

*CELEBRITY BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

*Cleveland, OH*

J. Paul * -$210 vs. T. Woodley +$175*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC on ESPN 30*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

E. Barboza * -$120 vs. C. Chikadze * even*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

MANCHESTER CITY * -$400*

Arsenal * +$1200*

Draw * +$530*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

NEWCASTLE UNITED * +$155*

Southampton * +$175*

Draw * +$245*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

WEST HAM UNITED * -$185*

Crystal Palace * +$560*

Draw * +$310*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Leicester City * -$115*

NORWICH CITY * +$350*

Draw * +$260*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$140*

Everton * +$215*

Draw * +$230*

Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

ASTON VILLA * -$105*

Brentford * +$285*

Draw * +$270*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LIVERPOOL * +$150*

Chelsea * +$185*

Draw * +$240*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

----------------------------------------------------

Leeds United * +$135*

BURNLEY * +$200*

Draw * +$255*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

TOTTENHAM * -$240*

Watford * +$800*

Draw * +$360*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester United * -$125*

WOLVERHAMPTON * +$400*

Draw * +$250*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News