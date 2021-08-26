082721-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Rays (McClanahan) * -$220 (10.5 ) * ORIOLES (M.Harvey)*
Red Sox (E.Rodriguez)* -$132 ( 9.5 ) * INDIANS (Allen)*
Blue Jays (Matz) * -$152 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (Manning)*
Astros (Odorizzi) * -$175 ( 9.5 ) * RANGERS (Yang)*
Yankees (Cole) * -$140 ( 7.5 ) * A'S (Manaea)*
MARINERS (Gilbert) * -$162 ( 9.5 ) * Royals (Bubic)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
PHILLIES (Nola) * -$215 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Widener)*
Cards (Happ) * -$150 ( 9.0 ) * PIRATES (Peters)*
METS (Hill) * -$170 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Espino)*
Reds (Miley) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Z.Thompson)*
Giants (Gausman) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * BRAVES (Fried)*
DODGERS (White) * -$195 ( 9.5 ) * Rockies (Freeland)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Brewers (Lauer) * -$130 ( 9.5 ) * TWINS (Albers)*
WHITE SOX (Keuchel) * -$215 ( 9.5 ) * Cubs (K.Thompson)*
ANGELS (Quintana) * -$122 ( 9.5 ) * Padres (Musgrove)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON - Week 3*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Colts * 3.5 * 2 * (33.5) * LIONS*
JETS * 4 * 5.5 * (33.5) * Eagles*
PANTHERS * 2.5 * 4 * (35.5) * Steelers*
CHIEFS * 3.5 * 4 * (38.5) * Vikings*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
BILLS * 7.5 * 9 * (37.0) * Packers*
Ravens * 3.5 * 3.5 * (32.5) * WASHINGTON*
Bears * 1 * 3 * (35.5) * TITANS*
Bucs * 3 * 4 * (36.5) * TEXANS*
SAINTS * 3 * 3.5 * (34.5) * Cards*
BRONCOS * 8.5 * 9 * (33.5) * Rams*
SEAHAWKS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (35.5) * Chargers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
Jaguars * 3 * 3.5 * (36.5) * COWBOYS*
BENGALS * 1.5(M)* 1.5 * (35.5) * Dolphins*
49ERS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (35.5) * Raiders*
Patriots * 3 * 3 * (35.5) * GIANTS*
Browns * 5.5 * 5.5 * (35.5) * FALCONS*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (M) after the opening line denotes that Miami opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
Nebraska * 7 * 7 * (55.5) * ILLINOIS*
UCLA * 16.5 * 17.5 * (68.5) * Hawaii*
Utep * 7.5 * 10 * (59.0) *NEW MEXICO ST*
FRESNO ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (63.0) * Connecticut*
*Thursday*
RUTGERS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (51.5) * Temple*
UCF * 4 * 5 * (69.5) * Boise St*
c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 10.5 * (59.5) * E Carolina*
NC STATE * 17.5 * 18 * (60.5) * Usf*
TENNESSEE * 33 * 34 * (58.5) *Bowling Green*
Ohio St * 13.5 * 13.5 * (65.5) * MINNESOTA*
*September 3*
N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (66.5) * VA TECH*
WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (64.5) * Old Dominion*
Duke * 7 * 6.5 * (60.5) * CHARLOTTE*
N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * Michigan St*
*September 4*
MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*
GEORGIA ST * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Army*
ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*
KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*
Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*
WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*
ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*
OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*
W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*
IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*
CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*
Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*
a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*
MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*
MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*
USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*
PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*
Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*
Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*
Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*
AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*
ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*
FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*
GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*
c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*
TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*
Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*
l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*
CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*
ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*
WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*
*September 5*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*
*September 6*
a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*
----------------------------------------------------
c - Charlotte, NC.
ar- Arlington, TX.
a - Atlanta, GA.
l - Las Vegas, NV.
ca- Carson, CA.
----------------------------------------------------
*CELEBRITY BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
*Cleveland, OH*
J. Paul * -$210 vs. T. Woodley +$175*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC on ESPN 30*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
E. Barboza * -$120 vs. C. Chikadze * even*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
----------------------------------------------------
MANCHESTER CITY * -$400*
Arsenal * +$1200*
Draw * +$530*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
NEWCASTLE UNITED * +$155*
Southampton * +$175*
Draw * +$245*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
WEST HAM UNITED * -$185*
Crystal Palace * +$560*
Draw * +$310*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Leicester City * -$115*
NORWICH CITY * +$350*
Draw * +$260*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$140*
Everton * +$215*
Draw * +$230*
Over/under goal total * 2.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
ASTON VILLA * -$105*
Brentford * +$285*
Draw * +$270*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LIVERPOOL * +$150*
Chelsea * +$185*
Draw * +$240*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
----------------------------------------------------
Leeds United * +$135*
BURNLEY * +$200*
Draw * +$255*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
TOTTENHAM * -$240*
Watford * +$800*
Draw * +$360*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester United * -$125*
WOLVERHAMPTON * +$400*
Draw * +$250*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
