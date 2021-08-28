082921-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Rays (Archer) * -$205 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Watkins)*
Red Sox (Houck) * -$145 ( 9.5 ) * INDIANS (Morgan)*
Blue Jays (Berrios) * -$155 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*
Astros (Greinke) * -$215 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Hearn)*
MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$150 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (Singer)*
Yankees (Montgomery) * -$138 ( 9.0 ) * A'S (Blackburn)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
PHILLIES (R.Suarez) * -$170 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*
Cards (Kim) * -$162 ( 8.5 ) * PIRATES (Crowe)*
METS (Megill) * -$170 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Fedde)*
Reds (Mahle) * -$168 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Luzardo)*
BRAVES (I.Anderson) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Long)*
DODGERS (Urias) * -$320 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Senzatela)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
WHITE SOX (Cease) * -$205 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (Hendricks)*
Brewers (Ashby) * -$150 (10.0 ) * TWINS (Jax)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL PRESEASON - Week 3*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Jaguars * 3 * 4 * (36.5) * COWBOYS*
BENGALS * 1.5(M)* 1.5 * (36.5) * Dolphins*
49ERS * 3.5 * 5.5 * (35.5) * Raiders*
Patriots * 3 * 3 * (35.5) * GIANTS*
Browns * 5.5 * 6 * (35.5) * FALCONS*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (M) after the opening line denotes that Miami opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
RUTGERS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (51.5) * Temple*
UCF * 4 * 5 * (69.5) * Boise St*
c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 10.5 * (59.5) * E Carolina*
NC STATE * 17.5 * 18 * (60.5) * Usf*
TENNESSEE * 33 * 34 * (58.5) *Bowling Green*
Ohio St * 13.5 * 13.5 * (65.5) * MINNESOTA*
*Friday*
N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (66.5) * VA TECH*
WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 32.5 * (64.5) * Old Dominion*
Duke * 7 * 6.5 * (60.5) * CHARLOTTE*
N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * Michigan St*
*Saturday*
MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*
GEORGIA ST * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Army*
ar-Stanford * 1.5 * 1 * (52.5) * Kansas St*
KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 29.5 * (52.5) * UL-Monroe*
Oklahoma * 24.5 * 26 * (68.5) * TULANE*
WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 4.5 * (53.5) * Penn St*
ARKANSAS * 20 * 20 * (50.5) * Rice*
OREGON * 21.5 * 22 * (61.5) * Fresno St*
W Virginia * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * MARYLAND*
IOWA * 4.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Indiana*
CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*
Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (45.5) * NAVY*
a-Alabama * 18 * 18 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*
MISSOURI * 13 * 13 * (60.5) * C Michigan*
MISS ST * 26.5 * 24.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (60.5) * UL-Lafayette*
USC * 16.5 * 16.5 * (57.5) * San Jose St*
PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (63.5) * Oregon St*
Texas Tech * 2.5 * 2.5 * (69.5) * HOUSTON*
Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS ST*
Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (56.5) * OHIO U*
AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (54.5) * Akron*
ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * Utsa*
FLORIDA * 24.5 * 24.5 * (53.5) * Fla Atlantic*
GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 17.5 * (58.5) * No Illinois*
c-Clemson * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 1.5 * 1.5 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*
TEXAS A&M * 30 * 30 * (67.5) * Kent St*
Lsu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (70.5) * UCLA*
l-Byu * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * Arizona*
CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Nevada*
ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 30 * (50.5) *New Mexico St*
WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (63.5) * Utah St*
*September 5*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 8 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*
*September 6*
a-Mississippi* 8 * 8.5 * (74.5) * Louisville*
----------------------------------------------------
c - Charlotte, NC.
ar- Arlington, TX.
a - Atlanta, GA.
l - Las Vegas, NV.
ca- Carson, CA.
----------------------------------------------------
*CELEBRITY BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Cleveland, OH*
J. Paul * -$210 vs. T. Woodley +$175*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
D. Till * -$170 vs. D. Brunson * +$150*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
Leeds United * +$125*
BURNLEY * +$215*
Draw * +$245*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
TOTTENHAM * -$230*
Watford * +$725*
Draw * +$320*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester United * -$130*
WOLVERHAMPTON * +$400*
Draw * +$250*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------