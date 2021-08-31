090121-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Astros (Odorizzi) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * MARINERS (Gilbert)*
Yankees (Cole) * -$240 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Naughton)*
BLUE JAYS (Matz) * -$255 (10.0 ) * Orioles (M.Harvey)*
A's (Kaprielian) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (W.Peralta)*
Red Sox (Sale) * -$140 ( 8.0 ) * RAYS (Rasmussen)*
ROYALS (Minor) * -$112 ( 8.5 ) * Indians (Hentges)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
REDS (Miley) * -$152 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Mikolas)*
REDS (S.Gray) * -$148 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Happ)*
Padres (Darvish) * -$225 ( 8.5 ) * DâBACKS (Widener)*
Phillies (Nola) * -$172 ( 8.5 ) * NATIONALS (Espino)*
METS (Carrasco) * -$180 ( 7.5 ) * Marlins (Z.Thompson)*
GIANTS (Gausman) * -$140 ( 7.5 ) * Brewers (B.Anderson)*
DODGERS (Scherzer) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Rockies (Freeland) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Arihara)*
WHITE SOX (Rodon) * -$310 ( 9.0 ) * Pirates (M.Keller)*
TWINS (Ryan) * -$137 ( 9.5 ) * Cubs (Steele)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*September 9*
BUCS * 6.5 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Cowboys*
*September 12*
BILLS * 6 * 7 * (50.5) * Steelers*
PANTHERS * 4 * 4.5 * (43.5) * Jets*
Jaguars * 2.5 * 3 * (44.5) * TEXANS*
TITANS * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * Cards*
Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*
Seahawks * 2 (I) * 1.5 * (49.0) * COLTS*
Vikings * 3 * 3.5 * (48.0) * BENGALS*
49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (45.5) * LIONS*
CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.5) * Browns*
PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 3 * (45.0) * Dolphins*
Broncos * PK * 2 * (42.5) * GIANTS*
Packers * 2 * 3 * (50.5) * SAINTS*
RAMS * 7 * 7.5 * (44.5) * Bears*
*September 13*
Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (I) after the opening line denotes that Indianapolis opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
RUTGERS * 13.5 * 14 * (51.5) * Temple*
UCF * 4 * 5.5 * (68.5) * Boise St*
c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 10.5 * (57.5) * E Carolina*
NC STATE * 17.5 * 18 * (59.0) * Usf*
TENNESSEE * 33 * 35.5 * (61.0) *Bowling Green*
Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (63.5) * MINNESOTA*
*Friday*
N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (64.5) * VA TECH*
WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 31 * (64.5) * Old Dominion*
Duke * 7 * 6.5 * (60.5) * CHARLOTTE*
N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 3 * (45.5) * Michigan St*
*Saturday*
MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*
GEORGIA ST * 3 * 2 * (49.0) * Army*
ar-Kansas St* 1.5(S)* 3 * (52.5) * Stanford*
KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 30.5 * (55.5) * UL-Monroe*
n-Oklahoma * 24.5 * 31.5 * (69.5) * TULANE*
WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 5.5 * (50.5) * Penn St*
ARKANSAS * 20 * 19.5 * (50.5) * Rice*
OREGON * 21.5 * 20.5 * (63.5) * Fresno St*
W Virginia * 3.5 * 3 * (57.5) * MARYLAND*
IOWA * 4.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * Indiana*
CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*
Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * NAVY*
a-Alabama * 18 * 19.5 * (61.5) *Miami-Florida*
PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*
MISSOURI * 13 * 14 * (60.5) * C Michigan*
MISS ST * 26.5 * 23.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (58.5) * UL-Lafayette*
USC * 16.5 * 14 * (58.5) * San Jose St*
PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (67.5) * Oregon St*
Texas Tech * 2.5 * 1.5 * (65.5) * HOUSTON*
Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (53.5) * TEXAS ST*
Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (55.5) * OHIO U*
AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (55.5) * Akron*
ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 5.5 * (49.5) * Utsa*
FLORIDA * 24.5 * 23.5 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*
GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 18 * (57.5) * No Illinois*
c-Clemson * 4 * 3 * (52.5) * Georgia*
S ALABAMA * 1 (SM)* 1 * (56.5) * So Miss*
TEXAS A&M * 30 * 28.5 * (67.5) * Kent St*
Lsu * 4.5 * 3.5 * (66.5) * UCLA*
l-Byu * 11.5 * 12.5 * (54.5) * Arizona*
CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Nevada*
ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 31 * (51.5) *New Mexico St*
WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (66.5) * Utah St*
*Sunday*
Notre Dame * 9.5 * 7.5 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*
*Monday*
a-Mississippi* 8 * 10 * (76.0) * Louisville*
----------------------------------------------------
n - Norman, Ok.
c - Charlotte, NC.
ar- Arlington, TX.
a - Atlanta, GA.
l - Las Vegas, NV.
ca- Carson, CA.
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The Oklahoma/Tulane game has been moved from New Orleans to Norman. The Sooners opened up at -24.5 over the Green Wave, and with the switch of home field, the Okies are now -31.5.
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (S) after the opening line denotes that Stanford opened as a favorite.
Note: The (SM) after the opening line denotes that Southern Mississippi opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 11*
*Light heavyweight fight (no title)*
*Los Angeles, CA*
O. De La Hoya * -$180 vs. V. Belfort +$160*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 11*
*Cruiserweight fight (no title)*
*Los Angeles, CA*
A. Silva * -$600 vs. T. Ortiz +$450*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
D. Till * -$170 vs. D. Brunson * +$150*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*World Cup Qualifiers*
----------------------------------------------------
PORTUGAL * -$510*
Ireland * +$1400*
Draw * +$620*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
FRANCE * -$540*
Bosnia and Herzegovina * +$1550*
Draw * +$620*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
DENMARK * -$230*
Scotland * +$720*
Draw * +$310*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Netherlands * -$130*
NORWAY * +$360*
Draw * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Croatia * +$165*
RUSSIA * +$180*
Draw * +$225*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS