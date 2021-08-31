090121-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

Astros (Odorizzi) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * MARINERS (Gilbert)*

Yankees (Cole) * -$240 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Naughton)*

BLUE JAYS (Matz) * -$255 (10.0 ) * Orioles (M.Harvey)*

A's (Kaprielian) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (W.Peralta)*

Red Sox (Sale) * -$140 ( 8.0 ) * RAYS (Rasmussen)*

ROYALS (Minor) * -$112 ( 8.5 ) * Indians (Hentges)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

REDS (Miley) * -$152 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Mikolas)*

REDS (S.Gray) * -$148 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Happ)*

Padres (Darvish) * -$225 ( 8.5 ) * DâBACKS (Widener)*

Phillies (Nola) * -$172 ( 8.5 ) * NATIONALS (Espino)*

METS (Carrasco) * -$180 ( 7.5 ) * Marlins (Z.Thompson)*

GIANTS (Gausman) * -$140 ( 7.5 ) * Brewers (B.Anderson)*

DODGERS (Scherzer) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Rockies (Freeland) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Arihara)*

WHITE SOX (Rodon) * -$310 ( 9.0 ) * Pirates (M.Keller)*

TWINS (Ryan) * -$137 ( 9.5 ) * Cubs (Steele)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*September 9*

BUCS * 6.5 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Cowboys*

*September 12*

BILLS * 6 * 7 * (50.5) * Steelers*

PANTHERS * 4 * 4.5 * (43.5) * Jets*

Jaguars * 2.5 * 3 * (44.5) * TEXANS*

TITANS * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * Cards*

Chargers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

FALCONS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Eagles*

Seahawks * 2 (I) * 1.5 * (49.0) * COLTS*

Vikings * 3 * 3.5 * (48.0) * BENGALS*

49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (45.5) * LIONS*

CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (53.5) * Browns*

PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 3 * (45.0) * Dolphins*

Broncos * PK * 2 * (42.5) * GIANTS*

Packers * 2 * 3 * (50.5) * SAINTS*

RAMS * 7 * 7.5 * (44.5) * Bears*

*September 13*

Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (I) after the opening line denotes that Indianapolis opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

RUTGERS * 13.5 * 14 * (51.5) * Temple*

UCF * 4 * 5.5 * (68.5) * Boise St*

c-Ap'chian St* 12 * 10.5 * (57.5) * E Carolina*

NC STATE * 17.5 * 18 * (59.0) * Usf*

TENNESSEE * 33 * 35.5 * (61.0) *Bowling Green*

Ohio St * 13.5 * 14 * (63.5) * MINNESOTA*

*Friday*

N Carolina * 5.5 * 5.5 * (64.5) * VA TECH*

WAKE FOREST * 32.5 * 31 * (64.5) * Old Dominion*

Duke * 7 * 6.5 * (60.5) * CHARLOTTE*

N'WESTERN * 4.5 * 3 * (45.5) * Michigan St*

*Saturday*

MICHIGAN * 17.5 * 17.5 * (66.5) * W Michigan*

GEORGIA ST * 3 * 2 * (49.0) * Army*

ar-Kansas St* 1.5(S)* 3 * (52.5) * Stanford*

KENTUCKY * 29.5 * 30.5 * (55.5) * UL-Monroe*

n-Oklahoma * 24.5 * 31.5 * (69.5) * TULANE*

WISCONSIN * 4.5 * 5.5 * (50.5) * Penn St*

ARKANSAS * 20 * 19.5 * (50.5) * Rice*

OREGON * 21.5 * 20.5 * (63.5) * Fresno St*

W Virginia * 3.5 * 3 * (57.5) * MARYLAND*

IOWA * 4.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * Indiana*

CINCINNATI * 22.5 * 22.5 * (50.5) * Miami-Ohio*

Marshall * 2.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * NAVY*

a-Alabama * 18 * 19.5 * (61.5) *Miami-Florida*

PITTSBURGH * 37.5 * 37.5 * (56.5) * U Mass*

MISSOURI * 13 * 14 * (60.5) * C Michigan*

MISS ST * 26.5 * 23.5 * (52.5) * La Tech*

TEXAS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (58.5) * UL-Lafayette*

USC * 16.5 * 14 * (58.5) * San Jose St*

PURDUE * 7 * 7 * (67.5) * Oregon St*

Texas Tech * 2.5 * 1.5 * (65.5) * HOUSTON*

Baylor * 13.5 * 13.5 * (53.5) * TEXAS ST*

Syracuse * 1 * 1 * (55.5) * OHIO U*

AUBURN * 36.5 * 36.5 * (55.5) * Akron*

ILLINOIS * 6.5 * 5.5 * (49.5) * Utsa*

FLORIDA * 24.5 * 23.5 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*

GEORGIA TECH* 17.5 * 18 * (57.5) * No Illinois*

c-Clemson * 4 * 3 * (52.5) * Georgia*

S ALABAMA * 1 (SM)* 1 * (56.5) * So Miss*

TEXAS A&M * 30 * 28.5 * (67.5) * Kent St*

Lsu * 4.5 * 3.5 * (66.5) * UCLA*

l-Byu * 11.5 * 12.5 * (54.5) * Arizona*

CALIFORNIA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Nevada*

ca-S DIEGO ST* 30 * 31 * (51.5) *New Mexico St*

WASHINGTON ST* 16.5 * 16.5 * (66.5) * Utah St*

*Sunday*

Notre Dame * 9.5 * 7.5 * (55.5) * FLORIDA ST*

*Monday*

a-Mississippi* 8 * 10 * (76.0) * Louisville*

----------------------------------------------------

n - Norman, Ok.

c - Charlotte, NC.

ar- Arlington, TX.

a - Atlanta, GA.

l - Las Vegas, NV.

ca- Carson, CA.

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The Oklahoma/Tulane game has been moved from New Orleans to Norman. The Sooners opened up at -24.5 over the Green Wave, and with the switch of home field, the Okies are now -31.5.

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (S) after the opening line denotes that Stanford opened as a favorite.

Note: The (SM) after the opening line denotes that Southern Mississippi opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*September 11*

*Light heavyweight fight (no title)*

*Los Angeles, CA*

O. De La Hoya * -$180 vs. V. Belfort +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

*September 11*

*Cruiserweight fight (no title)*

*Los Angeles, CA*

A. Silva * -$600 vs. T. Ortiz +$450*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC Fight Night*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

D. Till * -$170 vs. D. Brunson * +$150*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*World Cup Qualifiers*

----------------------------------------------------

PORTUGAL * -$510*

Ireland * +$1400*

Draw * +$620*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

FRANCE * -$540*

Bosnia and Herzegovina * +$1550*

Draw * +$620*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

DENMARK * -$230*

Scotland * +$720*

Draw * +$310*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Netherlands * -$130*

NORWAY * +$360*

Draw * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Croatia * +$165*

RUSSIA * +$180*

Draw * +$225*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

