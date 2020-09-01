 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
090220-spt-aline
0 comments

090220-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Montgomery) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * Rays (Morton)*

Indians (McKenzie) * -$162 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Junis)*

TWINS (Berrios) * -$145 ( 9.0 ) * White Sox (Lopez)*

ASTROS (Javier) * -$220 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Allard)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

ROCKIES (Freeland) * -$125 (12.0 ) * Giants (Webb)*

REDS (Mahle) * -$127 ( 9.5 ) * Cards (Oviedo)*

Cubs (Hendricks) * -$205 ( 9.5 ) * PIRATES (Holland)*

Nationals (Scherzer) * -$108 ( 8.5 ) * PHILLIES (Wheeler)*

DODGERS (Buehler) * -$300 ( 8.0 ) * D'backs (Gallen)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

Blue Jays (Ryu) * -$130 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Sanchez)*

Mets (Wacha) * -$135 (10.5 ) * ORIOLES (Means)*

Braves (Erlin) * -$125 (10.5 ) * RED SOX (Perez)*

BREWERS (Houser) * -$148 ( 9.0 ) * Tigers (Turnbull)*

Padres (Lamet) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * ANGELS (Teheran)*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Bucks * 4.5 * (221.5) * Heat*

Rockets * 5 * (219.0) * Thunder*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

-----------------------------------------------------

Avalanche * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Stars*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*September 10*

CHIEFS * 10.5 * 10.5 * (55.5) * Texans*

*September 13*

PATRIOTS * 6 * 6.5 * (43.5) * Dolphins*

RAVENS * 9 * 9 * (48.5) * Browns*

BILLS * 5.5 * 6 * (40.0) * Jets*

PANTHERS * PK * PK * (46.5) * Raiders*

Seahawks * 1 * 1 * (48.5) * FALCONS*

Eagles * 6 * 6 * (45.0) * REDSKINS*

LIONS * 1 * 1.5 * (44.5) * Bears*

Colts * 7.5 * 7 * (46.5) * JAGUARS*

VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (46.5) * Packers*

Chargers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * BENGALS*

49ERS * 8 * 7.5 * (45.5) * Cards*

SAINTS * 4.5 * 4.5 * (49.5) * Bucs*

Cowboys * 3 * 2.5 * (50.0) * RAMS*

*September 14*

Steelers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (48.0) * GIANTS*

BRONCOS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (42.0) * Titans*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

SO MISS * 16 * 15.5 * (53.5) * S Alabama*

*Saturday*

Smu * 17 * 21.5 * (70.5) * TEXAS ST*

ARMY * 5 * 3 * (54.5) * Mid Tenn St*

MEMPHIS * 16 * 19 * (71.5) * Arkansas St*

*Monday*

Byu * 3 (N) * 1 * (53.5) * NAVY*

----------------------------------------------------

*September 10*

MIAMI-FLA * 15.5 * 15.5 * (48.5) * Uab*

*September 12*

N CAROLINA * 16.5 * 16.5 * (64.5) * Syracuse*

APP'CHIAN ST* 20.5 * 20.5 * (57.5) * Charlotte*

FLORIDA ST * 11 * 11 * (55.5) * Georgia Tech*

KANSAS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (59.5) * Coastal Caro*

LOUISVILLE * 13.5 * 13.5 * (56.5) * W Kentucky*

Clemson * 31 * 31 * (60.5) * WAKE FOREST*

NOTRE DAME * 20 * 20 * (53.5) * Duke*

ARMY * NL * NL * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*

IOWA ST * 11.5 * 11.5 * (57.5) * UL-Lafayette*

TEXAS * 41 * 41 * (61.5) * Utep*

BAYLOR * 17.5 * 17.5 * (54.5) * La Tech*

TEXAS ST * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Utsa*

TCU * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Smu*

OKLAHOMA ST * 21 * 21 * (61.5) * Tulsa*

KANSAS ST * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Arkansas St*

S ALABAMA * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Tulane*

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports