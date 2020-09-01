090220-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Montgomery) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * Rays (Morton)*
Indians (McKenzie) * -$162 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Junis)*
TWINS (Berrios) * -$145 ( 9.0 ) * White Sox (Lopez)*
ASTROS (Javier) * -$220 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Allard)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
ROCKIES (Freeland) * -$125 (12.0 ) * Giants (Webb)*
REDS (Mahle) * -$127 ( 9.5 ) * Cards (Oviedo)*
Cubs (Hendricks) * -$205 ( 9.5 ) * PIRATES (Holland)*
Nationals (Scherzer) * -$108 ( 8.5 ) * PHILLIES (Wheeler)*
DODGERS (Buehler) * -$300 ( 8.0 ) * D'backs (Gallen)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
Blue Jays (Ryu) * -$130 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Sanchez)*
Mets (Wacha) * -$135 (10.5 ) * ORIOLES (Means)*
Braves (Erlin) * -$125 (10.5 ) * RED SOX (Perez)*
BREWERS (Houser) * -$148 ( 9.0 ) * Tigers (Turnbull)*
Padres (Lamet) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * ANGELS (Teheran)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Bucks * 4.5 * (221.5) * Heat*
Rockets * 5 * (219.0) * Thunder*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
-----------------------------------------------------
Avalanche * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Stars*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*September 10*
CHIEFS * 10.5 * 10.5 * (55.5) * Texans*
*September 13*
PATRIOTS * 6 * 6.5 * (43.5) * Dolphins*
RAVENS * 9 * 9 * (48.5) * Browns*
BILLS * 5.5 * 6 * (40.0) * Jets*
PANTHERS * PK * PK * (46.5) * Raiders*
Seahawks * 1 * 1 * (48.5) * FALCONS*
Eagles * 6 * 6 * (45.0) * REDSKINS*
LIONS * 1 * 1.5 * (44.5) * Bears*
Colts * 7.5 * 7 * (46.5) * JAGUARS*
VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (46.5) * Packers*
Chargers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * BENGALS*
49ERS * 8 * 7.5 * (45.5) * Cards*
SAINTS * 4.5 * 4.5 * (49.5) * Bucs*
Cowboys * 3 * 2.5 * (50.0) * RAMS*
*September 14*
Steelers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (48.0) * GIANTS*
BRONCOS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (42.0) * Titans*
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
SO MISS * 16 * 15.5 * (53.5) * S Alabama*
*Saturday*
Smu * 17 * 21.5 * (70.5) * TEXAS ST*
ARMY * 5 * 3 * (54.5) * Mid Tenn St*
MEMPHIS * 16 * 19 * (71.5) * Arkansas St*
*Monday*
Byu * 3 (N) * 1 * (53.5) * NAVY*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 10*
MIAMI-FLA * 15.5 * 15.5 * (48.5) * Uab*
*September 12*
N CAROLINA * 16.5 * 16.5 * (64.5) * Syracuse*
APP'CHIAN ST* 20.5 * 20.5 * (57.5) * Charlotte*
FLORIDA ST * 11 * 11 * (55.5) * Georgia Tech*
KANSAS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (59.5) * Coastal Caro*
LOUISVILLE * 13.5 * 13.5 * (56.5) * W Kentucky*
Clemson * 31 * 31 * (60.5) * WAKE FOREST*
NOTRE DAME * 20 * 20 * (53.5) * Duke*
ARMY * NL * NL * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*
IOWA ST * 11.5 * 11.5 * (57.5) * UL-Lafayette*
TEXAS * 41 * 41 * (61.5) * Utep*
BAYLOR * 17.5 * 17.5 * (54.5) * La Tech*
TEXAS ST * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Utsa*
TCU * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Smu*
OKLAHOMA ST * 21 * 21 * (61.5) * Tulsa*
KANSAS ST * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Arkansas St*
S ALABAMA * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Tulane*
