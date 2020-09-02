090320-spt-addgolf

Schedule for 2020-21 set
The PGA Tour announced a 2020-21 schedule Wednesday that includes two Masters in a span of five months, two U.S. Opens on opposite ends of the country and a tournament in the Dominican Republic that will be played twice in the same season.
It starts Sept. 10 in Napa, California. It ends Sept. 4 in Atlanta.
And those 50 events offering official money do not include the Olympics, which were postponed until 2021 in Tokyo and will be held two weeks after the British Open and the week before a World Golf Championship.
The new season will have 12 events in the fall — the U.S. Open is Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot and the Masters is Nov. 12-15 — and then resume Jan. 7 at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The U.S. Open will be at Torrey Pines next year, while the PGA Championship is at Kiawah Island. The British Open is at Royal St. George's in England, where it was scheduled to be in 2020 until it was canceled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!