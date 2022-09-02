090322-nws-law

ST. LOUIS — Hazelwood man gets life term in 2018 homicide: A Hazelwood man convicted in July in a 2018 homicide was sentenced Friday to life term in prison.

Circuit Judge Paula Bryant sentenced Cedric Boyd, 34, to the life term — calculated at 30 years — in the Oct. 8, 2018, shooting death of Antonio Neely. Neely, 30, was shot three times in the back in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

A St. Louis jury in July found Boyd guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.

Boyd's lawyer Robert Taaffe said Boyd intends to appeal.

ST. LOUIS — Man found not guilty in samurai sword killing: A St. Louis man was found not guilty of fatally stabbing another man with a samurai sword in 2018 because of mental illness.

Seth Herter, 31, was committed to a mental hospital Thursday and acquitted of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of stealing in the May 2, 2018, killing of Christopher McCarthy. McCarthy, 55, of Fenton was found fatally stabbed in Herter's apartment in the 3300 block of Hereford Street in the city's North Hampton neighborhood.

Police said Herter stabbed McCarthy, took his cellphone, left in McCarthy's Chevrolet Equinox and tried to flee to Mexico.

Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer's order Thursday said the court "accepts the stipulation of the parties" in acquitting Herter "on the ground of mental disease or defect excluding responsibility."

Herter's lawyer said Serter did not want comments made to the press.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Motorcyclist dies in six-vehicle crash on I-270: A motorcyclist died in a six-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as Matthew J. Wahlman, 34, of St. Charles.

The crash happened about 11:25 p.m. on westbound I-270 near South New Florissant Road.

Wahlman was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight motorcycle west on the interstate when a chain-reaction crash happened around him.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Dodge Charger made an unsafe lane change and hit a tractor-trailer. The Charger then hit a median wall. Wahlman's motorcycle hit the Charger and Wahlman was thrown off the motorcycle, police said.

An SUV hit the Charger. Another SUV hit the Charger and the first SUV. A van hit the back of the second SUV.

Wahlman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Charger, a 23-year-old man from Cahokia, suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger. Another of his passengers suffered moderate injuries.

A 67-year-old man from St. Louis who was driving the first SUV suffered moderate injuries. All of the drivers and injured passengers were wearing seat belts, police said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — St. Charles motorcyclist killed in crash: A motorcyclist died Wednesday when an oncoming car turned into the path of the motorcycle on a Jefferson County highway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Wyatt M. Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles.

Hausgen was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson XLH 1200 motorcycle east on Highway A near Pioneer Road. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The patrol said an oncoming 2012 Chevrolet Cruze made a left turn onto Pioneer Road and collided with the motorcycle.

Hausgen was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Hillsboro, suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.