090521-spt-openadd

In a night match, Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set because of an injury.

Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits.

Sock has been bothered by a groin injury.

