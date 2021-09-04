090521-spt-openadd

In a night match, Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set because of an injury.
Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits.
Sock has been bothered by a groin injury.
