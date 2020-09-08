090920-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

INDIANS (Carrasco) * -$215 ( 8.0 ) * Royals (Duffy)*

b-Yankees (D.Garcia) * -$125 (10.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Roark)*

RANGERS (Cody) * -$105 ( 9.5 ) * Angels (Teheran)*

A'S (Luzardo) * -$155 ( 9.0 ) * Astros (L.Garcia)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

BRAVES (Milone) * -$140 ( 9.5 ) * Marlins (P.Lopez)*

PADRES (Davies) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Senzatela)*

CUBS (Darvish) * -$142 ( NL ) * Reds (Bauer)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$260 ( 8.5 ) * DâBACKS (Clarke)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

White Sox (Dunning) * -$135 ( 9.5 ) * PIRATES (Brubaker)*

Brewers (Burnes) * -$137 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*

METS (Porcello) * -$175 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (J.Lopez)*

GIANTS (T.Anderson) * -$145 ( 9.0 ) * Mariners (Margevicius)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Celtics * 3 * (210.5) * Raptors*

Clippers * 8 * (220.5) * Nuggets*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Lightning * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * Islanders*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

CHIEFS * 10.5 * 9 * (54.5) * Texans*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

PATRIOTS * 6 * 6.5 * (42.5) * Dolphins*

RAVENS * 9 * 8.5 * (48.5) * Browns*

BILLS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (39.5) * Jets*

Raiders * PK * 2 * (47.5) * PANTHERS*

Seahawks * 1 * 1.5 * (48.5) * FALCONS*

Eagles * 6 * 6 * (43.5) * REDSKINS*

LIONS * 1 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Bears*

Colts * 7.5 * 8 * (45.5) * JAGUARS*

VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3 * (46.5) * Packers*

Chargers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (43.5) * BENGALS*

49ERS * 8 * 7.5 * (47.5) * Cards*

SAINTS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (49.5) * Bucs*

Cowboys * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * RAMS*

*Monday*

Steelers * 3.5 * 5.5 * (48.0) * GIANTS*

BRONCOS * 2.5 * PK * (41.5) * Titans*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

MIAMI-FLA * 15.5 * 14 * (54.5) * Uab*

*Saturday*

N CAROLINA * 16.5 * 22 * (64.5) * Syracuse*

APP'CHIAN ST* 20.5 * 17.5 * (59.5) * Charlotte*

FLORIDA ST * 11 * 12.5 * (54.5) * Georgia Tech*

KANSAS * 3.5 * 7 * (56.5) * Coastal Caro*

LOUISVILLE * 13.5 * 11.5 * (57.5) * W Kentucky*

Clemson * 31 * 33 * (60.5) * WAKE FOREST*

NOTRE DAME * 20 * 20 * (56.5) * Duke*

ARMY * 19 * 19 * (55.5) * UL-Monroe*

IOWA ST * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * UL-Lafayette*

TEXAS * 41 * 43 * (58.5) * Utep*

BAYLOR * 17.5 * 18.5 * (57.5) * La Tech*

TEXAS ST * 7 * 7 * (55.5) * Utsa*

TCU * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Smu*

OKLAHOMA ST * 21 * 21.5 * (66.5) * Tulsa*

KANSAS ST * 10.5 * 10.5 * (54.5) * Arkansas St*

Tulane * 9 * 9 * (53.5) * S ALABAMA*

