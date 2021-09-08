 Skip to main content
090921-spt-aline
0 comments

090921-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

A'S (Manaea) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * White Sox (R.Lopez)*

INDIANS (Quantrill) * -$135 ( 9.0 ) * Twins (Dobnak)*

ORIOLES (Means) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * Royals (C.Hernandez)*

YANKEES (Cortes) * -$112 ( 9.5 ) * Blue Jays (Berrios)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Dodgers (Urias) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * CARDS (Woodford)*

Mets (Stroman) * -$155 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Luzardo)*

PHILLIES (R.Suarez) * -$178 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Senzatela)*

BRAVES (Ynoa) * -$205 (10.0 ) * Nationals (Fedde)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

BUCS * 6.5 * 8.5 * (51.5) * Cowboys*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

BILLS * 6 * 6.5 * (48.5) * Steelers*

PANTHERS * 4 * 5 * (44.5) * Jets*

Jaguars * 2.5 * 3 * (45.5) * TEXANS*

TITANS * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * Cards*

Chargers * 1.5 * PK * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

FALCONS * 3.5 * 3 * (48.0) * Eagles*

Seahawks * 2 (I) * 2.5 * (50.0) * COLTS*

Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*

49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (45.5) * LIONS*

CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (54.5) * Browns*

PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 3 * (43.5) * Dolphins*

Broncos * PK * 3 * (41.5) * GIANTS*

j-Packers * 2 * 4 * (50.5) * SAINTS*

RAMS * 7 * 7.5 * (46.5) * Bears*

*Monday*

Ravens * 5 * 4.5 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

j - Jacksonville, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (I) after the opening line denotes that Indianapolis opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

COASTAL CARO* 27 * 25.5 * (52.5) * Kansas*

BOISE ST * 26.5 * 26.5 * (56.5) * Utep*

*Saturday*

VIRGINIA * 10 * 10 * (55.5) * Illinois*

ARMY * 5 * 7 * (51.5) * W Kentucky*

OHIO ST * 14 * 14.5 * (63.5) * Oregon*

Boston Coll * 38 * 37.5 * (58.5) *MASSACHUSETTS*

Florida * 29 * 28 * (57.5) * USF*

Pittsburgh * 2 * 3.5 * (56.5) * TENNESSEE*

S Carolina * 2 (E) * 1.5 * (56.5) * E CAROLINA*

FLA ATLANTIC* 7 * 7 * (47.5) * Ga Southern*

MINNESOTA * 20.5 * 20 * (54.5) * Miami-Ohio*

OKLAHOMA ST * 12.5 * 12.5 * (51.5) * Tulsa*

Wyoming * 5 * 7 * (44.5) * NO ILLINOIS*

Rutgers * 1 * 2 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*

VA TECH * 19 * 19 * (54.5) * Mid Tenn St*

NEW MEXICO * 18.5 * 19 * (56.5) *New Mexico St*

NOTRE DAME * 17.5 * 17 * (55.5) * Toledo*

Purdue * 33.5 * 34 * (58.5) * CONNECTICUT*

Air Force * 6.5 * 6 * (40.5) * NAVY*

PENN ST * 22 * 22.5 * (57.5) * Ball St*

Temple * 6.5 * 7 * (52.5) * AKRON*

GEORGIA * 26 * 24.5 * (45.5) * Uab*

TCU * 9.5 * 11 * (48.5) * California*

NEBRASKA * 12 * 13.5 * (54.5) * Buffalo*

IOWA ST * 3.5 * 4 * (45.5) * Iowa*

Texas A&M * 17 * 17 * (50.5) * COLORADO*

S Alabama * 15 * 14 * (49.5) * BOWL GREEN*

Houston * 9 * 8 * (53.5) * RICE*

MIAMI-FLA * 7.5 * 9 * (54.5) * App'chian St*

FLA INT'L * 1 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Texas St*

Nc State * 2 * 2.5 * (55.5) * MISS ST*

WISCONSIN * 24 * 26 * (51.5) * E Michigan*

SMU * 21.5 * 22.5 * (73.5) * N Texas*

Liberty * 6 * 4 * (60.5) * TROY*

Memphis * 5 * 5.5 * (65.5) * ARKANSAS ST*

Texas * 6 * 7 * (56.5) * ARKANSAS*

KENTUCKY * 5 * 5 * (56.5) * Missouri*

N CAROLINA * 25.5 * 25.5 * (65.5) * Georgia St*

MICHIGAN * 5.5 * 6.5 * (48.5) * Washington*

COLORADO ST * 5.5 * 7 * (50.5) * Vanderbilt*

ARIZONA * PK * 2 * (46.5) * San Diego St*

Utah * 7 * 7 * (49.0) * BYU*

ARIZONA ST * 33 * 32.5 * (53.5) * Unlv*

USC * 17.5 * 17.5 * (52.5) * Stanford*

OREGON ST * 11 * 11 * (63.5) * Hawaii*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (E) after the opening line denotes that East Carolina opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Light heavyweight fight (no title)*

*Hollywood, FL*

E.Holyfield * -$120 vs. V. Belfort even*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Cruiserweight fight (no title)*

*Hollywood, FL*

A.Silva * -$800 vs. T.Ortiz +$650*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: Both fights will consist of eight 2 minute rounds.

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC Fight Night*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

A.Smith * -$180 vs. R.Spann * +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News