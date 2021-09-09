090921-spt-opencopy

“Somehow managed to win that first set,” Zverev said. “Loosened me up a little bit.”

Shortly after he lost to Dominic Thiem in last year’s final at Flushing Meadows, Zverev was accused by a former girlfriend of domestic abuse, allegations he repeatedly has denied.

His second consecutive U.S. Open semifinal will come against No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969 and moved two wins away by defeating No. 6 Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon thanks to a wild-card invitation and she made it to the fourth round before stopping during that match when she had trouble breathing.

That tournament allowed the world to begin to get familiar with her style of crisp, clean tennis, managing to attack early in points from the baseline without sacrificing accuracy. By the end against the 11th-seeded Bencic, a U.S. Open semifinalist in 2019, Raducanu had nearly twice as many winners as unforced errors, 23-12.

She also showed gumption, both at the beginning, when she was undaunted by a 3-1 deficit and claimed the next five games, and at the end, when she fell behind love-30 each of the last two times she served before hanging on.