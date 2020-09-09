091020-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
A'S (Manaea) * -$145 ( 9.5 ) * Astros (Urquidy)*
Angels (Bundy) * -$180 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Gibson)*
INDIANS (Civale) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (Singer)*
RAYS (Fleming) * -$210 ( 9.0 ) * Red Sox (Kickham)*
YANKEES (Cole) * -$240 ( 8.5 ) * Orioles (Akin)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Braves (Minter) * -$142 (10.0 ) * NATIONALS (Barrett)*
MARLINS (Alcantara) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * Phillies (Arrieta)*
Reds (S.Gray) * -$125 ( NL ) * CUBS (Alzolay)*
PADRES (Paddack) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Cahill)*
Dodgers (May) * -$185 ( 9.5 ) * DâBACKS (Bumgarner)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
CARDS (Flaherty) * -$210 ( 6.5 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*
CARDS (Gomber) * -$170 ( 7.0 ) * Tigers (J.Zimmerman)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Lakers * 5 * (220.5) * Rockets*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Vegas * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Stars*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
CHIEFS * 10.5 * 9 * (54.5) * Texans*
*Sunday*
PATRIOTS * 6 * 6.5 * (42.5) * Dolphins*
RAVENS * 9 * 8.5 * (48.5) * Browns*
BILLS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (39.5) * Jets*
Raiders * PK * 2 * (47.5) * PANTHERS*
Seahawks * 1 * 1.5 * (48.5) * FALCONS*
Eagles * 6 * 6 * (43.5) * REDSKINS*
LIONS * 1 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Bears*
Colts * 7.5 * 8 * (45.5) * JAGUARS*
VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3 * (46.5) * Packers*
Chargers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (43.5) * BENGALS*
49ERS * 8 * 7.5 * (47.5) * Cards*
SAINTS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (49.5) * Bucs*
Cowboys * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * RAMS*
*Monday*
Steelers * 3.5 * 5.5 * (48.0) * GIANTS*
BRONCOS * 2.5 * PK * (41.5) * Titans*
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
MIAMI-FLA * 15.5 * 14 * (54.5) * UAB*
*Saturday*
N CAROLINA * 16.5 * 22 * (64.5) * Syracuse*
APP'CHIAN ST* 20.5 * 17.5 * (59.5) * Charlotte*
FLORIDA ST * 11 * 12.5 * (54.5) * Georgia Tech*
KANSAS * 3.5 * 7 * (56.5) * Coastal Caro*
LOUISVILLE * 13.5 * 11.5 * (57.5) * W Kentucky*
Clemson * 31 * 33 * (60.5) * WAKE FOREST*
NOTRE DAME * 20 * 20 * (56.5) * Duke*
ARMY * 19 * 19 * (55.5) * UL-Monroe*
IOWA ST * 11.5 * 11.5 * (56.5) * UL-Lafayette*
TEXAS * 41 * 43 * (58.5) * Utep*
BAYLOR * 17.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * La Tech*
TEXAS ST * 7 * 7 * (55.5) * Utsa*
OKLAHOMA ST * 21 * PPD * ( NL ) * Tulsa*
KANSAS ST * 10.5 * 10.5 * (54.5) * Arkansas St*
Tulane * 9 * 9 * (53.5) * S ALABAMA*
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!