091021-spt-addnflno

Watt agrees with Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger believes T.J. Watt is perhaps the best player in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to pay the game-wrecking outside linebacker like it.

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the team and the two-time All-Pro have come to terms on a four-year extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not publicly announced.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

Watt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be paid an average of $28 million a season over the course of the extension, which exceeds the $27 million annually made by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.