091021-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Blue Jays (Ray) * -$300 ( 9.0 ) * ORIOLES (Ellis)*
Rays (Wacha) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*
TWINS (Jax) * -$132 ( 9.5 ) * Royals (Lynch)*
ASTROS (Valdez) * -$178 ( 8.0 ) * Angels (Ohtani)*
WHITE SOX (Cease) * -$127 ( 9.5 ) * Red Sox (Houck)*
A'S (Blackburn) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Otto)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Giants (Castro) * -$135 ( NL ) * CUBS (Hendricks)*
PIRATES (Brault) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * Nationals (Jos.Gray)*
PHILLIES (C.Anderson) * -$170 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Marquez)*
BRAVES (I.Anderson) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (T.Rogers)*
Reds (Mahle) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * CARDS (Lester)*
DODGERS (Urias) * -$165 ( 8.0 ) * Padres (Musgrove)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Brewers (Houser) * -$148 ( 9.5 ) * INDIANS (Morgan)*
Yankees (Montgomery) * -$110 ( 9.0 ) * METS (Megill)*
MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$165 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
BILLS * 6 * 6.5 * (48.5) * Steelers*
PANTHERS * 4 * 5 * (44.5) * Jets*
Jaguars * 2.5 * 3 * (45.5) * TEXANS*
TITANS * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * Cards*
WASHINGTON * 1.5(C)* 1 * (44.5) * Chargers*
FALCONS * 3.5 * 3 * (48.0) * Eagles*
Seahawks * 2 (I) * 2.5 * (50.0) * COLTS*
Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*
49ers * 7.5 * 7.5 * (45.5) * LIONS*
CHIEFS * 6 * 6 * (54.5) * Browns*
PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 3 * (43.5) * Dolphins*
Broncos * PK * 3 * (41.5) * GIANTS*
j-Packers * 2 * 4 * (50.5) * SAINTS*
RAMS * 7 * 7.5 * (46.5) * Bears*
*Monday*
Ravens * 5 * 4 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
j - Jacksonville, FL.
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (I) after the opening line denotes that Indianapolis opened as a favorite.
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Chargers opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
COASTAL CARO* 27 * 26.5 * (52.5) * Kansas*
BOISE ST * 26.5 * 26.5 * (56.5) * Utep*
*Saturday*
VIRGINIA * 10 * 10 * (55.5) * Illinois*
ARMY * 5 * 7 * (51.5) * W Kentucky*
OHIO ST * 14 * 14.5 * (63.5) * Oregon*
Boston Coll * 38 * 37.5 * (58.5) *MASSACHUSETTS*
Florida * 29 * 28 * (57.5) * USF*
Pittsburgh * 2 * 3 * (56.5) * TENNESSEE*
S Carolina * 2 (E) * 2 * (56.5) * E CAROLINA*
FLA ATLANTIC* 7 * 7 * (47.5) * Ga Southern*
MINNESOTA * 20.5 * 19.5 * (54.5) * Miami-Ohio*
OKLAHOMA ST * 12.5 * 12.5 * (51.5) * Tulsa*
Wyoming * 5 * 7 * (44.5) * NO ILLINOIS*
Rutgers * 1 * 2 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*
VA TECH * 19 * 19.5 * (54.5) * Mid Tenn St*
NEW MEXICO * 18.5 * 19 * (56.5) *New Mexico St*
NOTRE DAME * 17.5 * 17 * (55.5) * Toledo*
Purdue * 33.5 * 34 * (58.5) * CONNECTICUT*
Air Force * 6.5 * 6 * (40.5) * NAVY*
PENN ST * 22 * 22.5 * (57.5) * Ball St*
Temple * 6.5 * 6.5 * (52.5) * AKRON*
GEORGIA * 26 * 24.5 * (45.5) * Uab*
TCU * 9.5 * 11 * (48.5) * California*
NEBRASKA * 12 * 14 * (54.5) * Buffalo*
IOWA ST * 3.5 * 4 * (45.5) * Iowa*
Texas A&M * 17 * 17 * (50.5) * COLORADO*
S Alabama * 15 * 14 * (49.5) * BOWL GREEN*
Houston * 9 * 8 * (53.5) * RICE*
MIAMI-FLA * 7.5 * 9 * (54.5) * App'chian St*
FLA INT'L * 1 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Texas St*
Nc State * 2 * PK * (55.5) * MISS ST*
WISCONSIN * 24 * 26 * (51.5) * E Michigan*
SMU * 21.5 * 22.5 * (73.5) * N Texas*
Liberty * 6 * 4 * (60.5) * TROY*
Memphis * 5 * 5.5 * (65.5) * ARKANSAS ST*
Texas * 6 * 7 * (56.5) * ARKANSAS*
KENTUCKY * 5 * 5 * (56.5) * Missouri*
N CAROLINA * 25.5 * 26 * (65.5) * Georgia St*
MICHIGAN * 5.5 * 6.5 * (48.5) * Washington*
COLORADO ST * 5.5 * 7 * (50.5) * Vanderbilt*
ARIZONA * PK * 2 * (46.5) * San Diego St*
Utah * 7 * 7 * (49.0) * BYU*
ARIZONA ST * 33 * 34 * (53.5) * Unlv*
USC * 17.5 * 17.5 * (52.5) * Stanford*
OREGON ST * 11 * 11 * (63.5) * Hawaii*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (E) after the opening line denotes that East Carolina opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*TENNIS*
----------------------------------------------------
*U.S.Open (Men)*
N. Djokovic * -$240 vs. A. Zverev +$200*
D. Medvedev * -$600 vs. F. A-Aliassime +$450*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Light heavyweight fight (no title)*
*Hollywood, FL*
V. Belfort * -$190 vs. E. Holyfield +$170*
*Cruiserweight fight (no title)*
*Hollywood, FL*
A.Silva * -$1000 vs. T.Ortiz +$700*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*September 18*
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------