ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Woman killed in hit-and-run: A 50-year-old Arnold woman early Monday was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.

Officers responded at 3 a.m. to northbound Interstate 55 near Butler Hill Road for a pedestrian who had been struck by a car, police said.

They found Debra Sanfilippo lying in the roadway, police said. She was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The vehicle that struck Sanfilippo did not stay at the scene, police said.

Sanfilippo lived in the first block of Starling Community Trailer Court in Arnold, according to police.

JENNINGS — Man killed after driving stolen car into building: A man died early Monday when he refused to stop for officers and then drove a stolen car into a building, police said.

Officers said they tried to pull over the stolen Kia Optima around 1:20 a.m. as it drove north on Jennings Station Road near West Florissant Road. The Kia did not stop for the officer, who then turned off the patrol car's lights, police said.

About a minute later, police said the Kia crashed into a light pole and then a building near Jennings Station Road and Fairhaven Drive.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the car had been reported stolen on Sunday.

Rates of stolen Kias and Hyundais exploded in the St. Louis region last year — a trend also seen nationally because of a viral TikTok video that shows how to break into and drive off in many 2011-21 models of the South Korean-made vehicles using just a screwdriver and a USB charging cable.

The method can be used on some models of those cars because manufacturers did not install engine immobilizers, an electric anti-theft security device that prevents most vehicles from being started unless a code is transmitted from the vehicle’s smart key.