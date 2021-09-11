091221-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

Rays (Patino) * -$147 ( 9.0 ) * TIGERS (Skubal)*

Blue Jays (Matz) * -$215 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Lowther)*

WHITE SOX (Lynn) * -$175 ( 9.5 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*

TWINS (Ober) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Royals (Bubic)*

ASTROS (McCullers) * -$230 ( 9.0 ) * Angels (Barria)*

A'S (Kaprielian) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Hearn)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Nationals (Corbin) * -$118 ( 9.0 ) * PIRATES (B.Wilson)*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$250 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Feltner)*

BRAVES (Fried) * -$240 ( 8.0 ) * Marlins (Cabrera)*

Reds (S.Gray) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * CARDS (Happ)*

Giants (Webb) * -$205 ( NL ) * CUBS (Steele)*

DODGERS (Scherzer) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * Padres (Snell)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

Brewers (Woodruff) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * INDIANS (Civale)*

MARINERS (Kikuchi) * -$180 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Gilbert)*

METS (Carrasco) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Yankees (King)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

BILLS * 6 * 6.5 * (48.5) * Steelers*

PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (44.5) * Jets*

Jaguars * 2.5 * 3 * (45.5) * TEXANS*

TITANS * 2.5 * 3 * (53.5) * Cards*

WASHINGTON * 1.5(C)* 1 * (44.5) * Chargers*

FALCONS * 3.5 * 3 * (48.5) * Eagles*

Seahawks * 2 (I) * 3 * (48.5) * COLTS*

Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*

49ers * 7.5 * 8 * (45.5) * LIONS*

CHIEFS * 6 * 5.5 * (54.5) * Browns*

PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 3 * (43.5) * Dolphins*

Broncos * PK * 3 * (41.5) * GIANTS*

j-Packers * 2 * 3.5 * (49.5) * SAINTS*

RAMS * 7 * 8 * (46.5) * Bears*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

Ravens * 5 * 4 * (50.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

j - Jacksonville, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Chargers opened as a favorite.

Note: The (I) after the opening line denotes that Indianapolis opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*TENNIS*

----------------------------------------------------

*U.S.Open (Men)*

N. Djokovic * -$260 vs. D. Medvedev +$220*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

Liverpool * -$145*

LEEDS UNITED * +$350*

Draw * +$320*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

