091221-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
------------------------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Rays (Patino) * -$147 ( 9.0 ) * TIGERS (Skubal)*
Blue Jays (Matz) * -$215 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Lowther)*
WHITE SOX (Lynn) * -$175 ( 9.5 ) * Red Sox (Pivetta)*
TWINS (Ober) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Royals (Bubic)*
ASTROS (McCullers) * -$230 ( 9.0 ) * Angels (Barria)*
A'S (Kaprielian) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Hearn)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Nationals (Corbin) * -$118 ( 9.0 ) * PIRATES (B.Wilson)*
PHILLIES (Nola) * -$250 ( 8.5 ) * Rockies (Feltner)*
BRAVES (Fried) * -$240 ( 8.0 ) * Marlins (Cabrera)*
Reds (S.Gray) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * CARDS (Happ)*
Giants (Webb) * -$205 ( NL ) * CUBS (Steele)*
DODGERS (Scherzer) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * Padres (Snell)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
Brewers (Woodruff) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * INDIANS (Civale)*
MARINERS (Kikuchi) * -$180 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Gilbert)*
METS (Carrasco) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Yankees (King)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
BILLS * 6 * 6.5 * (48.5) * Steelers*
PANTHERS * 4 * 4 * (44.5) * Jets*
Jaguars * 2.5 * 3 * (45.5) * TEXANS*
TITANS * 2.5 * 3 * (53.5) * Cards*
WASHINGTON * 1.5(C)* 1 * (44.5) * Chargers*
FALCONS * 3.5 * 3 * (48.5) * Eagles*
Seahawks * 2 (I) * 3 * (48.5) * COLTS*
Vikings * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * BENGALS*
49ers * 7.5 * 8 * (45.5) * LIONS*
CHIEFS * 6 * 5.5 * (54.5) * Browns*
PATRIOTS * 2.5 * 3 * (43.5) * Dolphins*
Broncos * PK * 3 * (41.5) * GIANTS*
j-Packers * 2 * 3.5 * (49.5) * SAINTS*
RAMS * 7 * 8 * (46.5) * Bears*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
Ravens * 5 * 4 * (50.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
j - Jacksonville, FL.
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Chargers opened as a favorite.
Note: The (I) after the opening line denotes that Indianapolis opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*TENNIS*
----------------------------------------------------
*U.S.Open (Men)*
N. Djokovic * -$260 vs. D. Medvedev +$220*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * -$145*
LEEDS UNITED * +$350*
Draw * +$320*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein