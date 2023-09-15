MADISON COUNTY — Man charged in mother's strangulation death: A man was charged Thursday with murder in the strangulation of his mother in Troy, Illinois.

Neil A. Howard, 44, was being held Friday morning in lieu of $3 million bail.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed charges of first-degree murder against Howard.

Howard's mother, Norma J. Caraker, was found dead early Wednesday in her home in the 600 block of Lower Marine Road. Police had been called about 1:30 a.m. to check on the welfare of a resident.

Caraker was the widow of Charles “Tom” Caraker Sr., a former mayor of Troy who died in 2018.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Man, teen charged in shooting death: Authorities this week charged a 23-year-old man and a teenager in the shooting death of a man during a robbery.

Jerry Watkins is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He was in custody Friday on a $1 million cash bond.

A 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

They're accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Frederick Jett on Aug. 28 while the two tried to rob Jett and another person near Glen Owen Drive and Bahama Court.

Police found Gett after getting an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that uses microphones to detect the location of gunfire.

Gett lived in the 1000 block of Geringer Court in Ferguson, police said. That's about three miles from where officers found him.

Court documents say Watkins and the teenager robbed a person at gunpoint and stole cash from the man as he was leaving his residence. The next day, police say Watkins and the teenager approached another person who was with Gett.

Police said they showed the two a handgun and demanded cash and other items. They stole a purse, phone and other items from the person Gett was with, and then shot Gett when they tried to steal from him.

BRIDGETON — Nurse assistant charged with raping patient: Authorities have charged a DePaul Hospital certified nursing assistant with raping a patient last year.

Felix Mumba, 38, is charged with two counts of sodomy and two counts of second-degree rape. He was in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators said Mumba was a certified nursing assistant at the hospital on April 8, 2022, when he raped the woman, who was a patient.

The woman reported the incident right away, police said, but Mumba denied he had had any sexual contact with the woman.

Police said his DNA was found when medical staff examined the woman.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said the office just received the application for charges and he did not know why the charges were applied for more than a year after the incident.

Bridgeton police, who investigated the case, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Mumba faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

MADISON COUNTY — 3 killed in crash: Three people were killed early Friday in a crash on Illinois Route 4 just north of U.S. Route 40 in St. Jacob.

Police were called to the crash about 3:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police said.

Officers believe a man was driving south on Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4, when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a northbound car with two women in it.

All three people died, police said.

Police said they do not know yet what caused the man to cross the center line.

The three people's identities had not been released as of about 11 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Woman killed by wrong-way driver: A woman was killed Friday morning when her SUV was hit by a wrong-way driver near the Earth City Expressway and Interstate 70, authorities said.

St. Louis County police have not released the name of the woman who died or said if the driver who hit her vehicle was arrested.

The crash was reported just before 7:45 a.m. near the Earth City Expressway (also known as Highway 141) and I-70.

A minivan collided with a Ford SUV, police said.

The woman who died was driving the SUV. The minivan had been traveling south in the northbound lanes on Earth City Expressway when it hit the SUV, according to a summary provided by the St. Louis County Police Department.

County detectives and the crash investigation unit are investigation.

A woman was driving the minivan; she was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police ID man killed in crash: Police on Friday released the name of the man who died in a car crash last weekend in St. Louis County.

Lawrence Pruitt, 68, was killed late Saturday in a crash at Halls Ferry Road and Lucas and Hunt Road, just north of Jennings, police said.

Pruitt lived in the 4200 block of Beck Avenue in St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said the crash happened about 11 p.m. Saturday. A Ford F-150 traveling south on Halls Ferry struck a Lexus sedan that was traveling north on Halls Ferry and trying to turn left onto Lucas and Hunt.

Pruitt was a passenger in the sedan. The woman who was driving the Lexus and another male passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, St. Louis County police said.

Police did not provide an update Friday on their investigation.