091720-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

WHITE SOX (R.Lopez) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Twins (Maeda)*

Rays (Snell) * -$210 ( 7.0 ) * ORIOLES (Kremer)*

RAYS (Fleming) * -$175 ( 7.0 ) * Orioles (Cobb)*

YANKEES (Tanaka) * -$200 ( 9.5 ) * Blue Jays (C.Anderson)*

ASTROS (Valdez) * -$225 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Lyles)*

Indians (Bieber) * -$260 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (Mize)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$140 ( 7.5 ) * Mets (Lugo)*

Cards (Hudson) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * PIRATES (Brault)*

Dodgers (Urias) * -$162 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Freeland)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

MARLINS (Urena) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Eovaldi)*

ANGELS (Canning) * -$152 ( 9.5 ) * Dâbacks (Young)*

Giants (T.Anderson) * -$140 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Margevicius)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

BROWNS * 6.5 * 6 * (43.5) * Bengals*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

Rams * 3 (P) * PK * (46.0) * EAGLES*

BUCS * 7.5 * 9 * (48.0) * Panthers*

STEELERS * 6.5 * 7.5 * (41.5) * Broncos*

COWBOYS * 7 * 4.5 * (52.5) * Falcons*

49ers * 6.5 * 7 * (42.5) * JETS*

Bills * 4 * 5.5 * (41.0) * DOLPHINS*

COLTS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Vikings*

PACKERS * 5.5 * 6 * (49.0) * Lions*

BEARS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (42.5) * Giants*

TITANS * 10 * 9 * (42.5) * Jaguars*

CARDS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (47.5) * Washington*

Ravens * 6.5 * 7 * (51.5) * TEXANS*

Chiefs * 7 * 8.5 * (47.5) * CHARGERS*

SEAHAWKS * 4 * 4 * (45.0) * Patriots*

*Monday*

Saints * 5.5 * 6 * (49.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (P) after the opening line denotes that Philadelphia opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

MEMPHIS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Houston*

*Saturday*

UL-Lafayette* 17 * 17 * (58.5) * GEORGIA ST*

Fla Atlantic* 5.5 * 1.5 * (47.5) * GA SOUTHERN*

NC STATE * 3 * 2.5 * (53.0) * Wake Forest*

Ucf * 7.5 * 7.5 * (61.5) * GEORGIA TECH*

N CAROLINA * 27 * 29.5 * (59.5) * Charlotte*

DUKE * 6 * 5.5 * (52.0) * Boston Coll*

LOUISVILLE * 1.5 * 2.5 * (64.5) *Miami-Florida*

VA TECH * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Virginia*

PITTSBURGH * 20.5 * 21.5 * (50.5) * Syracuse*

App'chian St* 3.5 * 4 * (59.5) * MARSHALL*

W KENTUCKY * 13 * 14 * (52.5) * Liberty*

SO MISS * 3.5 * 5.5 * (58.5) * La Tech*

Texas St * 2 * 5.5 * (62.5) * UL-MONROE*

Smu * 14.5 * 14 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*

TULANE * 7.5 * 7 * (48.5) * Navy*

Troy * 3.5 * 3.5 * (64.5) * MID TENN ST*

Byu * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * ARMY*

*Write-In Games*

NOTRE DAME * 25.5 * 26 * (49.0) * Usf*

OKLAHOMA ST * 22 * 23 * (66.5) * Tulsa*

BAYLOR * 7.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * Houston*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Celtics * 2.5 * (208.5) * Heat*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

Lakers * 7 * (212.0) * Nuggets*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Lightning * -$160/+$140 (5.0) * Islanders*

