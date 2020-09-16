091720-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
------------------------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
WHITE SOX (R.Lopez) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Twins (Maeda)*
Rays (Snell) * -$210 ( 7.0 ) * ORIOLES (Kremer)*
RAYS (Fleming) * -$175 ( 7.0 ) * Orioles (Cobb)*
YANKEES (Tanaka) * -$200 ( 9.5 ) * Blue Jays (C.Anderson)*
ASTROS (Valdez) * -$225 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Lyles)*
Indians (Bieber) * -$260 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (Mize)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
PHILLIES (Nola) * -$140 ( 7.5 ) * Mets (Lugo)*
Cards (Hudson) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * PIRATES (Brault)*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$162 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Freeland)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
MARLINS (Urena) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Eovaldi)*
ANGELS (Canning) * -$152 ( 9.5 ) * Dâbacks (Young)*
Giants (T.Anderson) * -$140 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Margevicius)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
BROWNS * 6.5 * 6 * (43.5) * Bengals*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
Rams * 3 (P) * PK * (46.0) * EAGLES*
BUCS * 7.5 * 9 * (48.0) * Panthers*
STEELERS * 6.5 * 7.5 * (41.5) * Broncos*
COWBOYS * 7 * 4.5 * (52.5) * Falcons*
49ers * 6.5 * 7 * (42.5) * JETS*
Bills * 4 * 5.5 * (41.0) * DOLPHINS*
COLTS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Vikings*
PACKERS * 5.5 * 6 * (49.0) * Lions*
BEARS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (42.5) * Giants*
TITANS * 10 * 9 * (42.5) * Jaguars*
CARDS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (47.5) * Washington*
Ravens * 6.5 * 7 * (51.5) * TEXANS*
Chiefs * 7 * 8.5 * (47.5) * CHARGERS*
SEAHAWKS * 4 * 4 * (45.0) * Patriots*
*Monday*
Saints * 5.5 * 6 * (49.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (P) after the opening line denotes that Philadelphia opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
MEMPHIS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Houston*
*Saturday*
UL-Lafayette* 17 * 17 * (58.5) * GEORGIA ST*
Fla Atlantic* 5.5 * 1.5 * (47.5) * GA SOUTHERN*
NC STATE * 3 * 2.5 * (53.0) * Wake Forest*
Ucf * 7.5 * 7.5 * (61.5) * GEORGIA TECH*
N CAROLINA * 27 * 29.5 * (59.5) * Charlotte*
DUKE * 6 * 5.5 * (52.0) * Boston Coll*
LOUISVILLE * 1.5 * 2.5 * (64.5) *Miami-Florida*
VA TECH * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Virginia*
PITTSBURGH * 20.5 * 21.5 * (50.5) * Syracuse*
App'chian St* 3.5 * 4 * (59.5) * MARSHALL*
W KENTUCKY * 13 * 14 * (52.5) * Liberty*
SO MISS * 3.5 * 5.5 * (58.5) * La Tech*
Texas St * 2 * 5.5 * (62.5) * UL-MONROE*
Smu * 14.5 * 14 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*
TULANE * 7.5 * 7 * (48.5) * Navy*
Troy * 3.5 * 3.5 * (64.5) * MID TENN ST*
Byu * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * ARMY*
*Write-In Games*
NOTRE DAME * 25.5 * 26 * (49.0) * Usf*
OKLAHOMA ST * 22 * 23 * (66.5) * Tulsa*
BAYLOR * 7.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * Houston*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Celtics * 2.5 * (208.5) * Heat*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
Lakers * 7 * (212.0) * Nuggets*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Lightning * -$160/+$140 (5.0) * Islanders*
