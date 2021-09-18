 Skip to main content
091921-spt-aline
091921-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Cole) * -$310 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Morgan)*

BLUE JAYS (Berrios) * -$180 ( 9.5 ) * Twins (Vincent)*

RAYS (McClanahan) * -$185 ( 9.0 ) * Tigers (W.Peralta)*

RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$320 (10.0 ) * Orioles (A.Wells)*

Mariners (Gilbert) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Kowar)*

White Sox (Giolito) * -$235 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Lyles)*

A's (Montas) * -$112 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Barria)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

NATIONALS (Espino) * -$120 ( 9.0 ) * Rockies (J.Gray)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Miley)*

MARLINS (Alcantara) * -$135 ( 8.0 ) * Pirates (Peters)*

BREWERS (Lauer) * -$205 ( 9.0 ) * Cubs (Sampson)*

CARDS (Happ) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * Padres (Arrieta)*

GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$115 ( 8.0 ) * Braves (Fried)*

METS (Hill) * -$120 ( 8.0 ) * Phillies (Gibson)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

------------------------------------------------------------------

ASTROS (Greinke) * -$260 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Gallen)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

Saints * 3 * 3 * (44.5) * PANTHERS*

BROWNS * 11.5 * 13 * (48.0) * Texans*

BEARS * 3 * 1.5 * (45.0) * Bengals*

STEELERS * 5.5 * 6 * (47.5) * Raiders*

Bills * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * DOLPHINS*

Rams * 4 * 3.5 * (48.0) * COLTS*

49ers * 3 * 3 * (49.5) * EAGLES*

Broncos * 6 * 6 * (45.5) * JAGUARS*

Patriots * 4 * 6 * (42.5) * JETS*

CARDS * 4 * 3.5 * (50.5) * Vikings*

BUCS * 13 * 12.5 * (51.5) * Falcons*

SEAHAWKS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (54.0) * Titans*

CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (54.5) * Cowboys*

Chiefs * 3.5 * 4 * (54.5) * RAVENS*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

PACKERS * 10.5 * 11.5 * (48.5) * Lions*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title fight*

*London, England*

A. Joshua * -$270 vs. O. Usyk +$230*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC 266*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

A. Volkanovski * -$160 vs. B. Ortega * +$140*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$160*

Leicester City * +$180*

Draw * +$215*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester United * -$125*

WEST HAM UNITED * +$340*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Chelsea * -$140*

TOTTENHAM * +$400*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

