091921-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Cole) * -$310 ( 9.0 ) * Indians (Morgan)*
BLUE JAYS (Berrios) * -$180 ( 9.5 ) * Twins (Vincent)*
RAYS (McClanahan) * -$185 ( 9.0 ) * Tigers (W.Peralta)*
RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$320 (10.0 ) * Orioles (A.Wells)*
Mariners (Gilbert) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Kowar)*
White Sox (Giolito) * -$235 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Lyles)*
A's (Montas) * -$112 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Barria)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
NATIONALS (Espino) * -$120 ( 9.0 ) * Rockies (J.Gray)*
Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Miley)*
MARLINS (Alcantara) * -$135 ( 8.0 ) * Pirates (Peters)*
BREWERS (Lauer) * -$205 ( 9.0 ) * Cubs (Sampson)*
CARDS (Happ) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * Padres (Arrieta)*
GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$115 ( 8.0 ) * Braves (Fried)*
METS (Hill) * -$120 ( 8.0 ) * Phillies (Gibson)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
------------------------------------------------------------------
ASTROS (Greinke) * -$260 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Gallen)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Saints * 3 * 3 * (44.5) * PANTHERS*
BROWNS * 11.5 * 13 * (48.0) * Texans*
BEARS * 3 * 1.5 * (45.0) * Bengals*
STEELERS * 5.5 * 6 * (47.5) * Raiders*
Bills * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * DOLPHINS*
Rams * 4 * 3.5 * (48.0) * COLTS*
49ers * 3 * 3 * (49.5) * EAGLES*
Broncos * 6 * 6 * (45.5) * JAGUARS*
Patriots * 4 * 6 * (42.5) * JETS*
CARDS * 4 * 3.5 * (50.5) * Vikings*
BUCS * 13 * 12.5 * (51.5) * Falcons*
SEAHAWKS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (54.0) * Titans*
CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (54.5) * Cowboys*
Chiefs * 3.5 * 4 * (54.5) * RAVENS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
PACKERS * 10.5 * 11.5 * (48.5) * Lions*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight title fight*
*London, England*
A. Joshua * -$270 vs. O. Usyk +$230*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC 266*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
A. Volkanovski * -$160 vs. B. Ortega * +$140*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$160*
Leicester City * +$180*
Draw * +$215*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester United * -$125*
WEST HAM UNITED * +$340*