092020-spt-aline

------------------------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Rays (Yarbrough) * -$195 ( 8.5 ) * ORIOLES (Means)*
Indians (Carrasco) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*
Yankees (D.Garcia) * -$165 (10.0 ) * RED SOX (Houck)*
ANGELS (Teheran) * -$132 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Cody)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Nationals (Scherzer) * -$150 ( 7.0 ) * MARLINS (Alcantara)*
MARLINS (Rogers) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * Nationals (A.Sanchez)*
Cards (Flaherty) * -$160 ( 8.0 ) * PIRATES (Musgrove)*
METS (Porcello) * -$112 (10.0 ) * Braves (Wright)*
Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$178 (12.5 ) * ROCKIES (Senzatela)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
PHILLIES (Howard) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * Blue Jays (Walker)*
White Sox (Cease) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * REDS (Lorenzen)*
BREWERS (Lindblom) * -$138 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (Keller)*
ASTROS (Urquidy) * -$205 ( 9.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*
CUBS (Darvish) * -$145 ( NL ) * Twins (Berrios)*
A'S (Minor) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Cueto)*
Padres (Lamet) * -$215 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Walker)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
EAGLES * 3 * 1 * (46.0) * Rams*
BUCS * 7.5 * 8.5 * (47.5) * Panthers*
STEELERS * 6.5 * 7 * (40.5) * Broncos*
COWBOYS * 7 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Falcons*
49ers * 6.5 * 7 * (41.5) * JETS*
Bills * 4 * 5.5 * (42.0) * DOLPHINS*
COLTS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Vikings*
PACKERS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (50.5) * Lions*
BEARS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (42.5) * Giants*
TITANS * 10 * 7.5 * (44.0) * Jaguars*
CARDS * 6.5 * 7 * (46.5) * Washington*
Ravens * 6.5 * 7 * (49.0) * TEXANS*
Chiefs * 7 * 8.5 * (47.5) * CHARGERS*
SEAHAWKS * 4 * 4 * (44.5) * Patriots*
*Monday*
Saints * 5.5 * 6 * (49.0) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Lakers * 7.5 * (213.5) * Nuggets*
