 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
092020-spt-aline
0 comments

092020-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

Rays (Yarbrough) * -$195 ( 8.5 ) * ORIOLES (Means)*

Indians (Carrasco) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*

Yankees (D.Garcia) * -$165 (10.0 ) * RED SOX (Houck)*

ANGELS (Teheran) * -$132 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Cody)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Nationals (Scherzer) * -$150 ( 7.0 ) * MARLINS (Alcantara)*

MARLINS (Rogers) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * Nationals (A.Sanchez)*

Cards (Flaherty) * -$160 ( 8.0 ) * PIRATES (Musgrove)*

METS (Porcello) * -$112 (10.0 ) * Braves (Wright)*

Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$178 (12.5 ) * ROCKIES (Senzatela)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

PHILLIES (Howard) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * Blue Jays (Walker)*

White Sox (Cease) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * REDS (Lorenzen)*

BREWERS (Lindblom) * -$138 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (Keller)*

ASTROS (Urquidy) * -$205 ( 9.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*

CUBS (Darvish) * -$145 ( NL ) * Twins (Berrios)*

A'S (Minor) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Cueto)*

Padres (Lamet) * -$215 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Walker)*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

EAGLES * 3 * 1 * (46.0) * Rams*

BUCS * 7.5 * 8.5 * (47.5) * Panthers*

STEELERS * 6.5 * 7 * (40.5) * Broncos*

COWBOYS * 7 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Falcons*

49ers * 6.5 * 7 * (41.5) * JETS*

Bills * 4 * 5.5 * (42.0) * DOLPHINS*

COLTS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Vikings*

PACKERS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (50.5) * Lions*

BEARS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (42.5) * Giants*

TITANS * 10 * 7.5 * (44.0) * Jaguars*

CARDS * 6.5 * 7 * (46.5) * Washington*

Ravens * 6.5 * 7 * (49.0) * TEXANS*

Chiefs * 7 * 8.5 * (47.5) * CHARGERS*

SEAHAWKS * 4 * 4 * (44.5) * Patriots*

*Monday*

Saints * 5.5 * 6 * (49.0) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Lakers * 7.5 * (213.5) * Nuggets*

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports