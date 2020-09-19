092020-spt-motors

Sebastien Bourdais will return to IndyCar with A.J. Foyt Racing in a full-time job for 2021 that begins with the final three races of this season.
Bourdais, a four-time champion, had been scheduled to split the No. 14 at Foyt this season with both Tony Kanaan and rookie Dalton Kellett. The schedule was decimated by the pandemic so Bourdais, who was supposed to drive the first three races of the season, has yet to turn a lap in competition.
“We waited with anticipation for most of 2020 to put together a deal for 2021," Bourdais said Tuesday. “I’m really happy that I’m running the last three races of the year — it is great for us to get an early start on next year.”
Bourdais is currently in his native France preparing to run the 24 Hours of LeMans this weekend. He scrambled to put together a sports car schedule this season when he learned late last year that Dale Coyne Racing was not bringing him back for 2020.
Bourdais also pieced together a partial IndyCar schedule with Foyt, which gave the five oval races in 2020 to Kanaan as he eased into retirement. Bourdais was to run four events with Kellett scheduled for the remaining eight races.
The IndyCar schedule has been reduced from 17 to 14 races this year and Bourdais will finish the season with a doubleheader at Indianapolis Oct. 2-3 and then the finale in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, on Oct. 25. Bourdais tested the No. 14 car earlier this year at the Circuit of the Americas and at Sebring International Raceway.
“I’m happy to have this deal done," said Larry Foyt. “The short time we have been able to work together showed a great deal of promise, and it was a shame that his races with us were derailed by the pandemic.
"I’m glad we were able to add some of these races back on the schedule, as it will undoubtedly help us kick-start his full-time campaign for 2021. His resume speaks for itself, and there is no denying he is a great addition to our program.”
Bourdais ranks seventh on IndyCar's all-time wins list with 37 career victories.
Kellett, meanwhile, had been scheduled to drive at Indianapolis in the No. 14 but will instead compete in the No. 41 Chevrolet. He drove that car in the Indianapolis 500. The team made no mention of his future with the organization.
Nashville on again for 2021
IndyCar plans to return to Nashville next year on an urban street course that will be a three-day festival of sound and speed that organizers hope rivals the storied Long Beach Grand Prix.
The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for Aug. 6-8 on a temporary circuit. The 2.17-mile course will race across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville and back.
The 11-turn course will cross the Cumberland River, making it a rare racing event that crosses a body of water. It is the first new street course added to the IndyCar schedule since 2013 and returns the series to the city to Nashville for the first time since 2008. IndyCar raced at Nashville Super Speedway from 2001 to 2008.
“It's going to be the number one destination outside of the Indianapolis 500,” reigning IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden, a Nashville resident, said Wednesday. “Nashville is an event town. It doesn't matter what it is, we are showing up to party. People in Nashville will see something they've never seen before — IndyCar is a very visceral experience and people will get an intense feel of what IndyCar is all about.”
Organizers have promised live music, food and other entertainment. The hope is to build it into an event that can compete with the crown jewel Long Beach event, which began in 1975 and was the longest running major street race held in North America. It was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
“This is in keeping with our organizational goal of making our city, this venue and our organization as versatile and as busy as possible," said Burke Nihill, president and CEO of the Tennessee Titans.
