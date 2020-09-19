092020-spt-motors

FILE - Sebastien Bourdais waves before the IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Madison, Ill. Sebastien Bourdais will return to IndyCar with A.J. Foyt Racing — a full-time job for 2021 that begins with the final three races of the season. Bourdais will begin his new job with a doubleheader at Indianapolis and the season finale at St. Petersburg. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)