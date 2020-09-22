 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
092320-spt-aline
0 comments

092320-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

INDIANS (Bieber) * -$152 ( 7.0 ) * White Sox (Giolito)*

b-Yankees (Tanaka) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Ray)*

Astros (Greinke) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Margevicius)*

RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$142 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Kremer)*

TWINS (Maeda) * -$275 ( 8.0 ) * Tigers (Mize)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Phillies (Eflin) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * NATIONALS (Fedde)*

REDS (Bauer) * -$152 ( 8.0 ) * Brewers (Houser)*

Cubs (Hendricks) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * PIRATES (Williams)*

BRAVES (Fried) * -$190 ( 9.5 ) * Marlins (S.Sanchez)*

GIANTS (Webb) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * Rockies (Castellani)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

PADRES (Clevinger) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * Angels (Barria)*

DâBACKS (Young) * -$142 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Benjamin)*

Rays (Glasnow) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * METS (Wacha)*

Cards (C.Martinez) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Duffy)*

DODGERS (Urias) * -$165 ( 8.5 ) * A's (Manaea)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

JAGUARS * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * Dolphins*

*Sunday*

PATRIOTS * 6.5 * 6 * (47.5) * Raiders*

BILLS * 3 * 2.5 * (47.5) * Rams*

STEELERS * 6 * 4 * (45.0) * Texans*

49ers * 4.5 * 4.5 * (40.5) * GIANTS*

Titans * 1.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * VIKINGS*

BROWNS * 6.5 * 7 * (44.0) * Washington*

EAGLES * 6.5 * 6 * (46.5) * Bengals*

FALCONS * 3 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Bears*

COLTS * 9.5 * 10.5 * (43.5) * Jets*

CHARGERS * 6 * 6.5 * (44.0) * Panthers*

CARDS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Lions*

Bucs * 6 * 6 * (43.5) * BRONCOS*

SEAHAWKS * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * Cowboys*

SAINTS * 3.5 * 3 * (51.5) * Packers*

*Monday*

RAVENS * 3 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Chiefs*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

Uab * 6 * 7 * (47.5) * S ALABAMA*

*Friday*

UTSA * 5 * 6.5 * (57.5) * Mid Tenn St*

*Saturday*

Ucf * 25.5 * 27 * (76.5) * E CAROLINA*

Georgia St * 1 (C) * 2.5 * (58.5) * CHARLOTTE*

FLA ATLANTIC* 5.5 * 3 * (49.5) * Usf*

MIAMI-FLA * 10 * 11 * (53.5) * Florida St*

Georgia Tech* 7.5 * 8.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*

PITTSBURGH * 3.5 * 3 * (55.5) * Louisville*

Notre Dame * 17.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * WAKE FOREST*

Tennessee * 3 * 3.5 * (42.5) * S CAROLINA*

BAYLOR * 18.5 * 16.5 * (62.5) * Kansas*

BYU * 15 * 14 * (61.0) * Troy*

Alabama * 28 * 27 * (56.5) * MISSOURI*

HOUSTON * 20 * 21.5 * (72.5) * N Texas*

OKLAHOMA ST * 8.5 * 8.5 * (52.0) * W Virginia*

Florida * 12.5 * 14.5 * (57.5) * MISSISSIPPI*

UL-LAFAYETTE* 15.5 * 13.5 * (52.5) * Ga Southern*

OKLAHOMA * 27 * 28 * (60.5) * Kansas St*

Georgia * 24.5 * 26 * (52.5) * ARKANSAS*

Texas * 16.5 * 18 * (70.5) * TEXAS TECH*

Iowa St * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * TCU*

LSU * 18.5 * 16.5 * (56.5) * Miss St*

TEXAS A&M * 29 * 30.5 * (46.5) * Vanderbilt*

AUBURN * 8 * 7.5 * (49.5) * Kentucky*

ARKANSAS ST * PK * 2.5 * (66.5) * Tulsa*

LIBERTY * 6.5 * 6.5 * (58.5) *Florida Int'l*

Tulane * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * SO MISS*

CINCINNATI * 11.5 * 14 * (47.0) * Army*

UL-MONROE * 8 * 9.5 * (47.5) * Utep*

VIRGINIA * 6 * 5.5 * (47.0) * Duke*

BOSTON COLL * 18 * 17.5 * (58.5) * Texas St*

VA TECH * 9.5 * 7 * (57.5) * Nc State*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Charlotte opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Celtics * 3 * (210.5) * Heat*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Lightning * -$155/+$135 (5.0) * Stars*

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports