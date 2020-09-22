092320-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
INDIANS (Bieber) * -$152 ( 7.0 ) * White Sox (Giolito)*
b-Yankees (Tanaka) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Ray)*
Astros (Greinke) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Margevicius)*
RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$142 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Kremer)*
TWINS (Maeda) * -$275 ( 8.0 ) * Tigers (Mize)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Phillies (Eflin) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * NATIONALS (Fedde)*
REDS (Bauer) * -$152 ( 8.0 ) * Brewers (Houser)*
Cubs (Hendricks) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * PIRATES (Williams)*
BRAVES (Fried) * -$190 ( 9.5 ) * Marlins (S.Sanchez)*
GIANTS (Webb) * -$165 ( 9.0 ) * Rockies (Castellani)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
PADRES (Clevinger) * -$185 ( 8.5 ) * Angels (Barria)*
DâBACKS (Young) * -$142 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Benjamin)*
Rays (Glasnow) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * METS (Wacha)*
Cards (C.Martinez) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (Duffy)*
DODGERS (Urias) * -$165 ( 8.5 ) * A's (Manaea)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
JAGUARS * 3 * 3 * (47.5) * Dolphins*
*Sunday*
PATRIOTS * 6.5 * 6 * (47.5) * Raiders*
BILLS * 3 * 2.5 * (47.5) * Rams*
STEELERS * 6 * 4 * (45.0) * Texans*
49ers * 4.5 * 4.5 * (40.5) * GIANTS*
Titans * 1.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * VIKINGS*
BROWNS * 6.5 * 7 * (44.0) * Washington*
EAGLES * 6.5 * 6 * (46.5) * Bengals*
FALCONS * 3 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Bears*
COLTS * 9.5 * 10.5 * (43.5) * Jets*
CHARGERS * 6 * 6.5 * (44.0) * Panthers*
CARDS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Lions*
Bucs * 6 * 6 * (43.5) * BRONCOS*
SEAHAWKS * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * Cowboys*
SAINTS * 3.5 * 3 * (51.5) * Packers*
*Monday*
RAVENS * 3 * 3.5 * (53.5) * Chiefs*
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
Uab * 6 * 7 * (47.5) * S ALABAMA*
*Friday*
UTSA * 5 * 6.5 * (57.5) * Mid Tenn St*
*Saturday*
Ucf * 25.5 * 27 * (76.5) * E CAROLINA*
Georgia St * 1 (C) * 2.5 * (58.5) * CHARLOTTE*
FLA ATLANTIC* 5.5 * 3 * (49.5) * Usf*
MIAMI-FLA * 10 * 11 * (53.5) * Florida St*
Georgia Tech* 7.5 * 8.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*
PITTSBURGH * 3.5 * 3 * (55.5) * Louisville*
Notre Dame * 17.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * WAKE FOREST*
Tennessee * 3 * 3.5 * (42.5) * S CAROLINA*
BAYLOR * 18.5 * 16.5 * (62.5) * Kansas*
BYU * 15 * 14 * (61.0) * Troy*
Alabama * 28 * 27 * (56.5) * MISSOURI*
HOUSTON * 20 * 21.5 * (72.5) * N Texas*
OKLAHOMA ST * 8.5 * 8.5 * (52.0) * W Virginia*
Florida * 12.5 * 14.5 * (57.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
UL-LAFAYETTE* 15.5 * 13.5 * (52.5) * Ga Southern*
OKLAHOMA * 27 * 28 * (60.5) * Kansas St*
Georgia * 24.5 * 26 * (52.5) * ARKANSAS*
Texas * 16.5 * 18 * (70.5) * TEXAS TECH*
Iowa St * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * TCU*
LSU * 18.5 * 16.5 * (56.5) * Miss St*
TEXAS A&M * 29 * 30.5 * (46.5) * Vanderbilt*
AUBURN * 8 * 7.5 * (49.5) * Kentucky*
ARKANSAS ST * PK * 2.5 * (66.5) * Tulsa*
LIBERTY * 6.5 * 6.5 * (58.5) *Florida Int'l*
Tulane * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * SO MISS*
CINCINNATI * 11.5 * 14 * (47.0) * Army*
UL-MONROE * 8 * 9.5 * (47.5) * Utep*
VIRGINIA * 6 * 5.5 * (47.0) * Duke*
BOSTON COLL * 18 * 17.5 * (58.5) * Texas St*
VA TECH * 9.5 * 7 * (57.5) * Nc State*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Charlotte opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Celtics * 3 * (210.5) * Heat*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Lightning * -$155/+$135 (5.0) * Stars*
