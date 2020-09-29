 Skip to main content
093020-spt-aline
093020-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League Wild Card Series*

TWINS (Berrios) * -$145 ( 7.5 ) * Astros (McCullers)*

A'S (Bassitt) * -$125 ( 7.5 ) * White Sox (Keuchel)*

RAYS (Glasnow) * -$150 ( 7.5 ) * Blue Jays (Ryu)*

INDIANS (Carrasco) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * Yankees (Tanaka)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League Wild Card Series*

BRAVES (Fried) * -$135 ( 7.5 ) * Reds (Bauer)*

CUBS (Hendricks) * -$168 ( NL ) * Marlins (Alcantara)*

PADRES (Davies) * -$172 ( 7.5 ) * Cards (Kim)*

DODGERS (Buehler) * -$210 ( 8.0 ) * Brewers (Woodruff)*

or

DODGERS (Buehler) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Brewers (Lindblom)*

or

DODGERS (Buehler) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Brewers (Suter)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the National League Pennant*

----------------------------------------------------

Teams * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Dodgers * 3/2 * 3/2*

San Diego Padres * 20/1 * 5/1*

Atlanta Braves * 5/1 * 6/1*

Chicago Cubs * 15/1 * 7/1*

Cincinnati Reds * 15/1 * 12/1*

St. Louis Cardinals * 10/1 * 15/1*

Milwaukee Brewers * 15/1 * 18/1*

Miami Marlins * 500/1 * 18/1*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA Finals*

----------------------------------------------------

Lakers * 4.5 * (217.5) * Heat*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

Broncos * 2.5 * 1 * (40.0) * JETS*

*Sunday*

Colts * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * BEARS*

Saints * 4 * 4 * (54.5) * LIONS*

Cards * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * PANTHERS*

BENGALS * 3 * 3 * (49.0) * Jaguars*

COWBOYS * 5 * 4.5 * (55.5) * Browns*

TEXANS * 4 * 3.5 * (54.5) * Vikings*

Seahawks * 7 * 6.5 * (54.5) * DOLPHINS*

BUCS * 7 * 7.5 * (43.5) * Chargers*

Steelers * 1 (T) * 1.5 * (47.0) * TITANS*

Ravens * 13.5 * 13 * (47.5) * WASHINGTON*

RAMS * 11.5 * 12.5 * (48.0) * Giants*

CHIEFS * 7 * 7 * (53.5) * Patriots*

Bills * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*

49ERS * 6.5 * 7 * (45.0) * Eagles*

*Monday*

PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (58.0) * Falcons*

-----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (T) after the opening line denotes that Tennessee opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

BYU * 24 * 23.5 * (58.5) * La Tech*

*Saturday*

CINCINNATI * 21.5 * 22 * (47.0) * Usf*

FLORIDA * 18 * 17.5 * (57.5) * S Carolina*

GEORGIA ST * 1 * 1 * (69.5) * E Carolina*

N Carolina * 11 * 14 * (54.5) * BOSTON COLL*

Va Tech * 10.5 * 10.5 * (53.5) * DUKE*

TENNESSEE * 10 * 11.5 * (48.5) * Missouri*

Baylor * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * W VIRGINIA*

CLEMSON * 28.5 * 28.5 * (55.5) * Virginia*

PITTSBURGH * 13.5 * 14 * (46.5) * NC State*

Oklahoma * 8.5 * 7 * (62.5) * IOWA ST*

Memphis * 1 * 2.5 * (74.5) * SMU*

UCF * 21 * 21.5 * (71.5) * Tulsa*

Arkansas St * 3.5 * 3.5 * (64.5) * COASTAL CARO*

Navy * 6.5 * 6.5 * (47.5) * AIR FORCE*

Troy * 5.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * S ALABAMA*

KANSAS ST * 3.5 * 2.5 * (63.5) * Texas Tech*

Oklahoma St * 21.5 * 21 * (53.5) * KANSAS*

UAB * 20 * 20.5 * (54.5) * Utsa*

TEXAS * 13 * 13 * (62.5) * Tcu*

ALABAMA * 17 * 16.5 * (51.5) * Texas A&M*

KENTUCKY * 7 * 6.5 * (61.5) * Mississippi*

W Kentucky * 7 * 7 * (53.5) * MID TENN ST*

FLA ATLANTIC* 9.5 * 6.5 * (62.5) * Charlotte*

Ga Southern * 17 * 20 * (49.5) * UL-MONROE*

GEORGIA * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Auburn*

Lsu * 20 * 20.5 * (48.5) * VANDERBILT*

MISS ST * 17 * 18 * (68.5) * Arkansas*

N TEXAS * 1.5 * 1.5 * (72.5) *Southern Miss*

