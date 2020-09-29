093020-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*BASEBALL*
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
*American League Wild Card Series*
TWINS (Berrios) * -$145 ( 7.5 ) * Astros (McCullers)*
A'S (Bassitt) * -$125 ( 7.5 ) * White Sox (Keuchel)*
RAYS (Glasnow) * -$150 ( 7.5 ) * Blue Jays (Ryu)*
INDIANS (Carrasco) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * Yankees (Tanaka)*
*National League Wild Card Series*
BRAVES (Fried) * -$135 ( 7.5 ) * Reds (Bauer)*
CUBS (Hendricks) * -$168 ( NL ) * Marlins (Alcantara)*
PADRES (Davies) * -$172 ( 7.5 ) * Cards (Kim)*
DODGERS (Buehler) * -$210 ( 8.0 ) * Brewers (Woodruff)*
or
DODGERS (Buehler) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Brewers (Lindblom)*
or
DODGERS (Buehler) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Brewers (Suter)*
*Odds to win the National League Pennant*
Teams * Open * Current*
Los Angeles Dodgers * 3/2 * 3/2*
San Diego Padres * 20/1 * 5/1*
Atlanta Braves * 5/1 * 6/1*
Chicago Cubs * 15/1 * 7/1*
Cincinnati Reds * 15/1 * 12/1*
St. Louis Cardinals * 10/1 * 15/1*
Milwaukee Brewers * 15/1 * 18/1*
Miami Marlins * 500/1 * 18/1*
*NBA*
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
*NBA Finals*
Lakers * 4.5 * (217.5) * Heat*
*NFL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
*Thursday*
Broncos * 2.5 * 1 * (40.0) * JETS*
*Sunday*
Colts * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * BEARS*
Saints * 4 * 4 * (54.5) * LIONS*
Cards * 4 * 3.5 * (52.5) * PANTHERS*
BENGALS * 3 * 3 * (49.0) * Jaguars*
COWBOYS * 5 * 4.5 * (55.5) * Browns*
TEXANS * 4 * 3.5 * (54.5) * Vikings*
Seahawks * 7 * 6.5 * (54.5) * DOLPHINS*
BUCS * 7 * 7.5 * (43.5) * Chargers*
Steelers * 1 (T) * 1.5 * (47.0) * TITANS*
Ravens * 13.5 * 13 * (47.5) * WASHINGTON*
RAMS * 11.5 * 12.5 * (48.0) * Giants*
CHIEFS * 7 * 7 * (53.5) * Patriots*
Bills * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * RAIDERS*
49ERS * 6.5 * 7 * (45.0) * Eagles*
*Monday*
PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (58.0) * Falcons*
Note: The (T) after the opening line denotes that Tennessee opened as a favorite.
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
*Friday*
BYU * 24 * 23.5 * (58.5) * La Tech*
*Saturday*
CINCINNATI * 21.5 * 22 * (47.0) * Usf*
FLORIDA * 18 * 17.5 * (57.5) * S Carolina*
GEORGIA ST * 1 * 1 * (69.5) * E Carolina*
N Carolina * 11 * 14 * (54.5) * BOSTON COLL*
Va Tech * 10.5 * 10.5 * (53.5) * DUKE*
TENNESSEE * 10 * 11.5 * (48.5) * Missouri*
Baylor * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * W VIRGINIA*
CLEMSON * 28.5 * 28.5 * (55.5) * Virginia*
PITTSBURGH * 13.5 * 14 * (46.5) * NC State*
Oklahoma * 8.5 * 7 * (62.5) * IOWA ST*
Memphis * 1 * 2.5 * (74.5) * SMU*
UCF * 21 * 21.5 * (71.5) * Tulsa*
Arkansas St * 3.5 * 3.5 * (64.5) * COASTAL CARO*
Navy * 6.5 * 6.5 * (47.5) * AIR FORCE*
Troy * 5.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * S ALABAMA*
KANSAS ST * 3.5 * 2.5 * (63.5) * Texas Tech*
Oklahoma St * 21.5 * 21 * (53.5) * KANSAS*
UAB * 20 * 20.5 * (54.5) * Utsa*
TEXAS * 13 * 13 * (62.5) * Tcu*
ALABAMA * 17 * 16.5 * (51.5) * Texas A&M*
KENTUCKY * 7 * 6.5 * (61.5) * Mississippi*
W Kentucky * 7 * 7 * (53.5) * MID TENN ST*
FLA ATLANTIC* 9.5 * 6.5 * (62.5) * Charlotte*
Ga Southern * 17 * 20 * (49.5) * UL-MONROE*
GEORGIA * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Auburn*
Lsu * 20 * 20.5 * (48.5) * VANDERBILT*
MISS ST * 17 * 18 * (68.5) * Arkansas*
N TEXAS * 1.5 * 1.5 * (72.5) *Southern Miss*
