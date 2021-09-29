093021-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

Angels (Cobb) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Otto)*

Red Sox (Pivetta) * -$225 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Wells)*

BLUE JAYS (Ray) * -$132 ( 8.5 ) * Yankees (Kluber)*

ASTROS (McCullers) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * Rays (Yarbrough)*

TWINS (Ryan) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*

Indians (Bieber) * -$118 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (C.Hernandez)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

CARDS (Happ) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * Brewers (B.Anderson)*

PIRATES (Crowe) * -$112 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (Steele)*

METS (Megill) * -$175 ( 7.5 ) * Marlins (Cabrera)*

BRAVES (I.Anderson) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * Phillies (Gibson)*

GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*

DODGERS (Gonsolin) * -$235 ( 9.0 ) * Padres (Velasquez)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

BENGALS * 7.5 * 7.5 * (45.5) * Jaguars*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

Washington * PK * 1 * (48.5) * FALCONS*

BEARS * 3.5 * 3 * (42.5) * Lions*

Titans * 7.5 * 7.5 * (44.5) * JETS*

Browns * 1 * 2 * (51.5) * VIKINGS*

DOLPHINS * 1.5 * 2 * (43.5) * Colts*

COWBOYS * 5 * 4.5 * (50.5) * Panthers*

SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (42.0) * Giants*

Chiefs * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * EAGLES*

BILLS * 17.5 * 16.5 * (47.0) * Texans*

RAMS * 6 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Cards*

49ERS * 3 * 3 * (52.5) * Seahawks*

BRONCOS * 1.5 * 1 * (44.5) * Ravens*

PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (45.5) * Steelers*

Bucs * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.0) * PATRIOTS*

*Monday*

CHARGERS * 3 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Raiders*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

MIAMI-FLA * 3.5 * 5.5 * (62.5) * Virginia*

*Friday*

TULSA * 3.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Houston*

Iowa * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * MARYLAND*

Byu * 8.5 * 8.5 * (62.5) * UTAH ST*

*Saturday*

FLORIDA ST * 4.5 * 5 * (51.5) * Syracuse*

N CAROLINA * 18 * 19.5 * (72.5) * Duke*

Tulane * 3 * 4 * (64.5) * E CAROLINA*

CLEMSON * 16 * 15.5 * (46.5) * BOSTON COLL*

PURDUE * 2 * 2 * (47.5) * Minnesota*

Pittsburgh * 3.5 * 3.5 * (57.5) * GEORGIA TECH*

NC STATE * 19.5 * 20.5 * (54.5) * La Tech*

App'chian St* 9.5 * 10 * (55.5) * GEORGIA ST*

S CAROLINA * 7 * 7 * (43.5) * Troy*

Army * 6 * 7 * (47.5) * BALL ST*

PENN ST * 11 * 12.5 * (53.5) * Indiana*

Memphis * 11.5 * 11.5 * (59.5) * TEMPLE*

IOWA ST * 33 * 34 * (56.5) * Kansas*

Toledo * 26 * 27 * (56.5) *MASSACHUSETTS*

ILLINOIS * 9.5 * 11 * (54.5) * Charlotte*

WAKE FOREST * 6.5 * 7 * (61.5) * Louisville*

W Michigan * 6 * 6.5 * (59.5) * BUFFALO*

Ohio St * 15.5 * 15.5 * (58.5) * RUTGERS*

COASTAL CARO* 33.5 * 34.5 * (57.5) * UL-Monroe*

NO ILLINOIS * 1 * 2.5 * (60.5) * E Michigan*

BOISE ST * 6 * 6.5 * (58.5) * Nevada*

Air Force * 10.5 * 10.5 * (45.5) * NEW MEXICO*

Usc * 7 * 7.5 * (51.5) * COLORADO*

Cincinnati * 2.5 * 2 * (50.5) * NOTRE DAME*

SAN JOSE ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (51.5) *New Mexico St*

OREGON ST * 3 (W) * 2.5 * (56.5) * Washington*

CALIFORNIA * 7.5 * 7.5 * (52.5) *Washington St*

Oregon * 7 * 8 * (57.5) * STANFORD*

MIAMI-OHIO * PK * PK * (55.5) * C Michigan*

KENT ST * 16 * 16.5 * (56.5) *Bowling Green*

ALABAMA * 15 * 15 * (79.5) * Mississippi*

Ucf * 15.5 * 16 * (53.5) * NAVY*

SMU * 20 * 21 * (68.5) * Usf*

OKLAHOMA ST * 4 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Baylor*

GEORGIA * 18.5 * 19 * (48.5) * Arkansas*

Ohio U * 9.5 * 9.5 * (55.5) * AKRON*

MISSOURI * 3 * 3 * (65.0) * Tennessee*

Texas * 4 * 5 * (65.5) * TCU*

Florida * 8 * 8 * (55.5) * KENTUCKY*

Oklahoma * 10.5 * 11 * (52.5) * KANSAS ST*

FLA ATLANTIC* 10.5 * 10.5 * (51.5) *Florida Int'l*

VANDERBILT * 14 * 14 * (51.5) * Connecticut*

W VIRGINIA * 7.5 * 7.5 * (55.5) * Texas Tech*

LSU * 4 * 3.5 * (55.5) * Auburn*

WISCONSIN * 1 * 1.5 * (43.5) * Michigan*

TEXAS A&M * 9.5 * 7 * (46.5) * Miss St*

GA SOUTHERN * 2.5 * 2 * (65.5) * Arkansas St*

UTSA * 20 * 21 * (56.5) * Unlv*

RICE * 3 * 2.5 * (45.5) *Southern Miss*

UL-Lafayette* 11 * 12 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*

UAB * 1.5 * 1.5 * (50.0) * Liberty*

Marshall * 10 * 10 * (66.0) * MID TENN ST*

NEBRASKA * 10 * 11.5 * (51.5) * Northwestern*

MICHIGAN ST * 9.5 * 11 * (64.5) * W Kentucky*

UTEP * 4.5 * 5.5 * (48.5) * Old Dominion*

UCLA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (55.5) * Arizona St*

Fresno St * 10.5 * 10.5 * (65.5) * HAWAII*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (W) after the opening line denotes that Washington opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*WBA, WBO, IBF lightweight title fight*

*Madison Square Garden*

T. Lopez * -$1200 vs. G. Kambosos +$800*

----------------------------------------------------

*October 9*

*WBC heavyweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

T. Fury * -$280 vs. D. Wilder +$240*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC Fight Night*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

T. Santos * -$170 vs. J. Walker * +$150*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

MANCHESTER UNITED * -$200*

Everton * +$670*

Draw * +$325*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

BURNLEY * -$115*

Norwich City * +$340*

Draw * +$260*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA * -$270*

Southampton * +$840*

Draw * +$390*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

WOLVERHAMPTON * -$150*

Newcastle United * +$400*

Draw * +$325*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LEEDS UNITED * -$130*

Watford * +$375*

Draw * +$290*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Arsenal * +$155*

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$200*

Draw * +$225*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

