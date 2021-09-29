093021-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
Angels (Cobb) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Otto)*
Red Sox (Pivetta) * -$225 (10.0 ) * ORIOLES (Wells)*
BLUE JAYS (Ray) * -$132 ( 8.5 ) * Yankees (Kluber)*
ASTROS (McCullers) * -$130 ( 9.0 ) * Rays (Yarbrough)*
TWINS (Ryan) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * Tigers (Skubal)*
Indians (Bieber) * -$118 ( 9.0 ) * ROYALS (C.Hernandez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
CARDS (Happ) * -$115 ( 9.0 ) * Brewers (B.Anderson)*
PIRATES (Crowe) * -$112 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (Steele)*
METS (Megill) * -$175 ( 7.5 ) * Marlins (Cabrera)*
BRAVES (I.Anderson) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * Phillies (Gibson)*
GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*
DODGERS (Gonsolin) * -$235 ( 9.0 ) * Padres (Velasquez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
BENGALS * 7.5 * 7.5 * (45.5) * Jaguars*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
Washington * PK * 1 * (48.5) * FALCONS*
BEARS * 3.5 * 3 * (42.5) * Lions*
Titans * 7.5 * 7.5 * (44.5) * JETS*
Browns * 1 * 2 * (51.5) * VIKINGS*
DOLPHINS * 1.5 * 2 * (43.5) * Colts*
COWBOYS * 5 * 4.5 * (50.5) * Panthers*
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (42.0) * Giants*
Chiefs * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * EAGLES*
BILLS * 17.5 * 16.5 * (47.0) * Texans*
RAMS * 6 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Cards*
49ERS * 3 * 3 * (52.5) * Seahawks*
BRONCOS * 1.5 * 1 * (44.5) * Ravens*
PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (45.5) * Steelers*
Bucs * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.0) * PATRIOTS*
*Monday*
CHARGERS * 3 * 3.5 * (52.5) * Raiders*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
MIAMI-FLA * 3.5 * 5.5 * (62.5) * Virginia*
*Friday*
TULSA * 3.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Houston*
Iowa * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.5) * MARYLAND*
Byu * 8.5 * 8.5 * (62.5) * UTAH ST*
*Saturday*
FLORIDA ST * 4.5 * 5 * (51.5) * Syracuse*
N CAROLINA * 18 * 19.5 * (72.5) * Duke*
Tulane * 3 * 4 * (64.5) * E CAROLINA*
CLEMSON * 16 * 15.5 * (46.5) * BOSTON COLL*
PURDUE * 2 * 2 * (47.5) * Minnesota*
Pittsburgh * 3.5 * 3.5 * (57.5) * GEORGIA TECH*
NC STATE * 19.5 * 20.5 * (54.5) * La Tech*
App'chian St* 9.5 * 10 * (55.5) * GEORGIA ST*
S CAROLINA * 7 * 7 * (43.5) * Troy*
Army * 6 * 7 * (47.5) * BALL ST*
PENN ST * 11 * 12.5 * (53.5) * Indiana*
Memphis * 11.5 * 11.5 * (59.5) * TEMPLE*
IOWA ST * 33 * 34 * (56.5) * Kansas*
Toledo * 26 * 27 * (56.5) *MASSACHUSETTS*
ILLINOIS * 9.5 * 11 * (54.5) * Charlotte*
WAKE FOREST * 6.5 * 7 * (61.5) * Louisville*
W Michigan * 6 * 6.5 * (59.5) * BUFFALO*
Ohio St * 15.5 * 15.5 * (58.5) * RUTGERS*
COASTAL CARO* 33.5 * 34.5 * (57.5) * UL-Monroe*
NO ILLINOIS * 1 * 2.5 * (60.5) * E Michigan*
BOISE ST * 6 * 6.5 * (58.5) * Nevada*
Air Force * 10.5 * 10.5 * (45.5) * NEW MEXICO*
Usc * 7 * 7.5 * (51.5) * COLORADO*
Cincinnati * 2.5 * 2 * (50.5) * NOTRE DAME*
SAN JOSE ST * 27.5 * 27.5 * (51.5) *New Mexico St*
OREGON ST * 3 (W) * 2.5 * (56.5) * Washington*
CALIFORNIA * 7.5 * 7.5 * (52.5) *Washington St*
Oregon * 7 * 8 * (57.5) * STANFORD*
MIAMI-OHIO * PK * PK * (55.5) * C Michigan*
KENT ST * 16 * 16.5 * (56.5) *Bowling Green*
ALABAMA * 15 * 15 * (79.5) * Mississippi*
Ucf * 15.5 * 16 * (53.5) * NAVY*
SMU * 20 * 21 * (68.5) * Usf*
OKLAHOMA ST * 4 * 3.5 * (47.5) * Baylor*
GEORGIA * 18.5 * 19 * (48.5) * Arkansas*
Ohio U * 9.5 * 9.5 * (55.5) * AKRON*
MISSOURI * 3 * 3 * (65.0) * Tennessee*
Texas * 4 * 5 * (65.5) * TCU*
Florida * 8 * 8 * (55.5) * KENTUCKY*
Oklahoma * 10.5 * 11 * (52.5) * KANSAS ST*
FLA ATLANTIC* 10.5 * 10.5 * (51.5) *Florida Int'l*
VANDERBILT * 14 * 14 * (51.5) * Connecticut*
W VIRGINIA * 7.5 * 7.5 * (55.5) * Texas Tech*
LSU * 4 * 3.5 * (55.5) * Auburn*
WISCONSIN * 1 * 1.5 * (43.5) * Michigan*
TEXAS A&M * 9.5 * 7 * (46.5) * Miss St*
GA SOUTHERN * 2.5 * 2 * (65.5) * Arkansas St*
UTSA * 20 * 21 * (56.5) * Unlv*
RICE * 3 * 2.5 * (45.5) *Southern Miss*
UL-Lafayette* 11 * 12 * (52.5) * S ALABAMA*
UAB * 1.5 * 1.5 * (50.0) * Liberty*
Marshall * 10 * 10 * (66.0) * MID TENN ST*
NEBRASKA * 10 * 11.5 * (51.5) * Northwestern*
MICHIGAN ST * 9.5 * 11 * (64.5) * W Kentucky*
UTEP * 4.5 * 5.5 * (48.5) * Old Dominion*
UCLA * 3.5 * 3.5 * (55.5) * Arizona St*
Fresno St * 10.5 * 10.5 * (65.5) * HAWAII*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (W) after the opening line denotes that Washington opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*WBA, WBO, IBF lightweight title fight*
*Madison Square Garden*
T. Lopez * -$1200 vs. G. Kambosos +$800*
----------------------------------------------------
*October 9*
*WBC heavyweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
T. Fury * -$280 vs. D. Wilder +$240*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
T. Santos * -$170 vs. J. Walker * +$150*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
----------------------------------------------------
MANCHESTER UNITED * -$200*
Everton * +$670*
Draw * +$325*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
BURNLEY * -$115*
Norwich City * +$340*
Draw * +$260*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
CHELSEA * -$270*
Southampton * +$840*
Draw * +$390*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
WOLVERHAMPTON * -$150*
Newcastle United * +$400*
Draw * +$325*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LEEDS UNITED * -$130*
Watford * +$375*
Draw * +$290*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Arsenal * +$155*
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$200*
Draw * +$225*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein