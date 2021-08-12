 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $38,000

Affordable, all electric ground level condo in friendly, well manicured community. Walk in to the open living room/dining room combo with a functional kitchen space. The bedroom is large, with an on suite full bath. From the master bedroom, enjoy the sliding glass door to the private patio space that looks out into common ground. This is a 55+ community, so at least 1 owner must be 55 years old or older. Low condo fees! Why Rent?! With a conventional loan, payments could be UNDER $200 per month!

