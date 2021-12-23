 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Creve Coeur - $65,000

DESIRED LOCATION 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Will need some work, but rest assure it can definitely be a place to call home with the finishing touches of yours. Great opportunity to have a condo in a centrally located area. Selling AS IS, Seller to make No Repairs, Provide any Occupancy Inspections and or Warranties

