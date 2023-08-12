AVAILABLE NOW! 2nd floor unit facing Kloss and Madison County Trails, spacious balcony and white cabinets. Our apartments provide contemporary charm with comforting resources to perfectly complement our residents' lifestyles. With chic interiors and carefully selected amenities, Trace makes better living at an affordable price point a reality. Open concept, luxury vinyl tile, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, and USB wall outlets. At Trace, rent isn't just rent. It means the opportunity to refresh, recharge and relax - at no additional cost. Monthly rent includes all utilities, Wi-Fi, in-unit washer/dryer, access to a workout facility, a multi-purpose room, a heated pool and hot tub, a business center, and all other community amenities! Pets ok with a deposit, and dogs can enjoy the dog park! Garages are available for additional rent for $150 per month.
1 Bedroom Home in Edwardsville - $2,000
