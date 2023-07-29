NEW CONSTRUCTION! AVAILABLE APRIL 28. 1 BR + DEN, 1 BATH, BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. Our apartments provide contemporary charm with comforting resources to perfectly complement our residents' lifestyles. With chic interiors and carefully selected amenities, Trace makes better living at an affordable price point a reality. Open concept, luxury vinyl tile, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, and USB wall outlets. At Trace, rent isn't just rent. It means the opportunity to refresh, recharge and relax - at no additional cost. Monthly rent includes all utilities, Wi-Fi, in-unit washer/dryer, access to a workout facility, a multi-purpose room, a heated pool and hot tub, a business center, and all other community amenities! Pets ok with a deposit, and dogs can enjoy the dog park! Garages are available for additional rent for $150 per month, attached garages for $200
1 Bedroom Home in Edwardsville - $2,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wine drinkers and spirit sippers may be entitled to compensation from Schnucks following a class action settlement which accuses the Missouri-…
Springfield-based Life360’s nonprofit arm, Missouri’s largest USDA meal program provider during the pandemic, used government money to pay six…
In what could be his final start for the Cardinals as they explore offers for him ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Flaherty admits 'distract…
Defendants in lawsuit filed Wednesday include Cal Harris, former chief of staff to County Executive Sam Page, and former state representative …
Unnamed sources speaking on behalf of Los Angeles are working overtime on their latest relocation campaign