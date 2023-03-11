DON'T MISS OUT ON OUR MARCH OFFERS!WHEN YOU BUY: We will match your down payment up to $2,500!*Restrictions apply. Offer expires 3/31/23*You will feel right at home in Grand Oaks, an upscale, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Grand Oaks is offering an affordable 2022 model year, 560 sq. ft., 1 bed/1 bath home! Call today to schedule a viewing of this home and learn about our promotional incentives!For more information, contact one of our Home Specialists!Financing available through lending partners. Conditions may apply. Approval contingent on approved credit and deposit. Equal Housing Opportunity (EHO). In-house agents available. Breed restrictions apply. Contact our home specialists for details.
1 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $899
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the 2023 Big Ten basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information plus scores and results.
Check out the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference men's basketball tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV and online live stream information.
Close to half the school’s teachers called out Thursday after complaints of violence, drug use and inadequate security.
The current price to pay in terms of prison time for killing two people in St. Louis is dropping fast, and there are bargains to be made as lo…
Records on New Heights Community Resource Center and Church in Action, doing business as Influence Church, sought by federal grand jury.