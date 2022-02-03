1 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $49,900

Why rent when you can own and start earning equity today?! This second level unit is squeaky clean and move-in ready! Lovely gas fireplace feature in open living space which flows into the kitchen, including stainless microwave/stove and newer dishwasher. Just off the breakfast room, the sliding glass door provides access to the maintenance free deck overlooking trees and common area. The bedroom is spacious and boasts a walk-in closet. Bathroom has been updated and is ample sized as well! There's private basement storage with washer and dryer connections, which is a nice bonus in this complex! Plenty of parking for guests. Only a short stroll to Sunset Park!!