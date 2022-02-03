Why rent when you can own and start earning equity today?! This second level unit is squeaky clean and move-in ready! Lovely gas fireplace feature in open living space which flows into the kitchen, including stainless microwave/stove and newer dishwasher. Just off the breakfast room, the sliding glass door provides access to the maintenance free deck overlooking trees and common area. The bedroom is spacious and boasts a walk-in closet. Bathroom has been updated and is ample sized as well! There's private basement storage with washer and dryer connections, which is a nice bonus in this complex! Plenty of parking for guests. Only a short stroll to Sunset Park!!
1 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A major winter storm is expected to bring more than 6 inches of snow to the region, forecasters say.
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski told his diminishing flock Sunday that 'every aspect' of ministry and institutions will be assessed for change.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
Initial plans call for building a 105,000-square-foot recreational sports center almost entirely in a south St. Louis County floodplain.
Instead of an encampment for the unhoused, City Hall is now looking at a redevelopment plan for the area.
What if Trump had decided his best path to the White House was through the Democratic party?
The car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into the Loughborough Avenue Schnucks, a witness said.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.