1 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $35,000

Beautiful, fully renovated condo! Come in to the grand room and find the living/dining room area; to the right is a large coat closet, as you move down the hall, find two huge closets and the renovated bathroom. At the end of the hall is the perfect size bedroom with an ample closet and enjoy the light that comes in through the sliding doors that open to a walkout patio, the perfect place to relax after a day's work. The cozy kitchen has an open area and there is a door to the walkout patio. The shared laundry facility is on the same level, a step away from this unit. The complex also has a nice pool for your summer enjoyment. Condo fee covers water, sewer, trash, and ground-maintenance. It has easy access to main highways, it’s minutes away from parks, numerous recreational activities and all type of shopping needs. Set your private viewing right away and make this your own!