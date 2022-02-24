Awesome ground level condo loaded with recent updates you will love! Updated kitchen boasts granite top, has new sleek black stove, new stainless microwave, refrigerator, updated gray shaker style cabinetry, custom backsplash, deep stainless sink, and new flooring. Fresh paint throughout the unit as well as updated flooring. Newer a/c units. Two separate walkouts to a covered/private patio. Unit boasts large rooms. There are large closets throughout with ample room for storage. Large master bedroom has a walkout onto the covered patio. Unit is a few short steps from laundry room. 1 assigned parking spot, guest parking nearby. All this only minutes from shopping, dining, recreation, and quick access to Highway 270, I-170, and I-70.
1 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $49,900
